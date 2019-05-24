Government 24.5.2019 11:18 pm

Deputy Prime Minister of Congo arrives in SA for Ramaphosa inauguration

ANA
Deputy Prime Minister of Congo in charge of Public Service, State Reform, Labor and Social Security Mr Firmin Ayessa, arriving at the Lanseria International Airport for the RSA Presidential Inauguration on Saturday in Pretoria. 24/05/2019; photo: Katlholo Maifadi/Dirco News

As many as 40 heads of state are expected to attend the ceremony at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

The Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Public Service, State Reform, Labor and Social Security of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Firmin Ayessa, arrived at the Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg on Friday.

Ayessa was in South Africa to attend Saturday’s inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the Republic of South Africa.

As many as 40 heads of state are expected to attend the ceremony at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. The stadium has a seating capacity of 51,762.

– African News Agency (ANA)

