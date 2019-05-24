Deputy Prime Minister of Congo arrives in SA for Ramaphosa inauguration

The Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Public Service, State Reform, Labor and Social Security of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Firmin Ayessa, arrived at the Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg on Friday.

Ayessa was in South Africa to attend Saturday’s inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the Republic of South Africa.

As many as 40 heads of state are expected to attend the ceremony at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. The stadium has a seating capacity of 51,762.

– African News Agency (ANA)

