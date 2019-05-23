Western Cape premier Alan Winde’s new cabinet agrees to undergo lifestyle audit

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday announced his new cabinet had agreed to undergo a lifestyle audit as part of his pledge to build on its good governance track record by setting a new standard for anti-corruption.

“I am pleased today to announce my cabinet team who will be working with me during this term of office to execute on the vision we have put forward to the residents of the Western Cape,” he said.

“These ministers have all agreed and support my decision to undergo a lifestyle audit. We have done this because we believe that, as public representatives, we must uphold the highest standards of integrity in the execution of our offices. These audits will be performed now, and again at the end of the term,” added Winde.

He stated that he had also taken a decision to work towards the reduction of departments in the Western Cape. These changes would be effected in the months to come, following a process of review which would include ministers and officials, to ensure that the government was able to do more for Western Cape residents with the public funds entrusted to it.

Albert Fritz was announced MEC for community safety, handing over the role of social development to Sharna Fernandez. Bonginkosi Madikizela was moved from human settlements to transport and public works, with Tertius Simmers taking over as the new MEC for human settlements.

Welcoming his appointment, Simmers said: “I am honoured to be called upon to serve the people of the Western Cape. I regard this as an opportunity to improve the lives of the people of the province. I will serve with humility and at all times give my best. We will continue to make progress, by being innovative, creating more housing opportunities and identifying major housing projects that cater for different levels of the market to be financed by the sale of underutilised provincial assets.”

Ivan Meyer was moved to the agriculture portfolio from the position of finance MEC. Debbie Schafer has retained her position as MEC for education, along with Nomafrench Mbombo, who will be serving a second term as health MEC.

Anroux Marais also retained her position as MEC for sports and recreation, along with Anton Bredell who remains in local government and planning. Donald Grant was appointed as a special adviser to the office of the premier, while David Maynier was announced as MEC for finance and economic opportunities.

