National Assembly MPs, NCOP delegates to be sworn in next week

Incoming members of the National Assembly and delegates of the National Council of Provinces are expected to start arriving at parliament from Monday ahead of their swearing in as legislators on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The designated public representatives will also undergo a registration and on-boarding process. This follows parliament receiving the lists of designated members of the National Assembly from Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on 15 May,” parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Sunday.

The 400 designated National Assembly members were expected to register from Monday. A rehearsal on the proceedings of the first sitting of the National Assembly was scheduled for designated members. Further to that, members would be briefed on inauguration arrangements and related activities, he said.

On Wednesday morning, the swearing-in would take place in the National Assembly chamber and would be presided over by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. The speaker and deputy speaker would also be elected in the morning session. The election of the president would take place in the afternoon.

Permanent delegates of the National Council of Provinces were expected to register on the morning of May 21. They would also go through a simulation briefing on proceedings of the first sitting of the National Council of Provinces Chamber on Wednesday.

On Thursday, designated members of the National Council of Provinces would be sworn-in by the chief justice. The chairperson, deputy chairperson, chief whip, and house chairpersons would also be elected at this sitting.

Returning designated members would be accommodated in the same houses at parliamentary villages where they previously lived.

“An on-boarding orientation programme is also scheduled to take place, and it will cover a range of issues related to MPs’ constitutional responsibilities. Parliament has ensured that all systems are in place for the establishment of the 6th democratic parliament,” Mothapo said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

