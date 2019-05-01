Tau Morwe’s contract as Transnet acting CEO not renewed

Transnet announced on Wednesday that the board has decided not to extend the contract of the acting group chief executive, Tau Morwe, after a six-month tenure in this role.

Morwe’s contract comes to an end on Friday after he was appointed as acting CEO on 1 November 2018.

Morwe joined Transnet in 1997 and has 17 years of service with the company. He served as a chief executive of three of the Transnet divisions: national ports authority, freight rail and port terminals.

In a statement, the Transnet board said it acknowledged the good work done by Morwe in pursuit of the reorganisation and operational efficiencies at the company and wished to express its appreciation.

“To this extent the board commits to continuing with the programme and plans started by Mr Morwe,” it said.

“Transnet urges its management and employees to build organisational cohesion and common focus on the central mandate of the company, which is to move goods and lower the cost of doing business in South Africa.”

In the interim, Mohammed Mahomedy has been appointed as Transnet’s acting group chief executive, after serving as acting chief financial officer for the past 12 months.

The board said the stability of the organisation remained a key focus and this appointment was made with this in mind, giving consideration to Mahomedy’s experience at Transnet over a period of more than 12 years.

“Transnet is working towards filling critical vacancies that currently exist at executive level, including that of the GCE (group chief executive) and GCFO (group chief financial officer), in the coming months.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

