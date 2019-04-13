 
Inauguration of SA president set for May 25

President Cyril Ramaphosa, File photo: ANA/Karen Sandison

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa has announced that the inauguration of the president-elect will take place next month on Saturday 25 May in Pretoria, Tshwane.

“In a departure from the tradition of holding the inauguration at the Union Buildings, the event will take place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Hosting the inauguration in a stadium, the largest in the City of Tshwane, will allow for greater public participation in this important national event,” the Presidency said in statement on Saturday.

“It is symbolic that the inauguration will take place on Africa Day, as it affirms government’s commitment to advancing the African agenda and to strengthening ties between South Africa and its neighbours.”

Khusela Diko, spokesperson to the president, said the theme of the inauguration ceremony is “Together celebrating 25 years of freedom: Renewal and Growth for a better South Africa”.

Diko said aside from members of the public, it is expected that heads of state and royalty from a number of countries will attend, as well as religious representatives, political parties, and representatives from regional, continental and international organisations and bodies such as the Southern African Development Community, the African Union and the United Nations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

