Western Cape govt has spent R42bn on infrastructure since 2009 – Zille

Premier Helen Zille today said the Western Cape government has spent R42 billion on infrastructure since the Democratic Alliance took over the province in 2009.

“By building the capable state, the Western Cape government has been able to spend R42 billion on infrastructure since 2009, including R22 billion on roads, R9 billion on schools, R5.6 billion on health facilities, and R1.5 billion on libraries,” she said.

Zille delivered her final state of the province address (Sopa) at the provincial legislature in Cape Town today.

“On top of that, we’ve unlocked R1.8 billion in provincial and private sector infrastructure funding for the Saldanha Bay industrial development zone (IDZ) since 2014/15,” she said, adding that there were eight confirmed major investors in the IDZ, with a total investment value of R3 billion. “We were also instrumental in establishing the Atlantis special economic zone for Greentech.”

According to the Premier, the special economic zone is projected to attract R3.7 billion in investment, create nearly 3,000 direct jobs by 2030, and save the province from the “toxic legacy” of Eskom.

She said that at local level, the government has helped municipalities create 15-year infrastructure investment plans through the local government department.

“Wesgro, our world-class trade, tourism, and investment promotion agency has secured 299 investments since 2009, attracting R100 billion worth of foreign direct investment and creating over 19,000 jobs in our region,” Zille said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

