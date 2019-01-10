Mashaba seeks Treasury’s intervention in R180m housing funding dispute

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said on Thursday that the city manager would be writing to the director-general of National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, to seek their urgent intervention in the R180 million housing funding dispute with the Gauteng province.

This comes after Mashaba and Meshack van Wyk, member of the mayoral committee for housing, visited the Riverside Housing Project south of Joburg.

Mashaba said the completion of 1,485 RDP units would be stalled after the provincial government decided to reduce the city’s Human Settlements Development Grant (HSDG) funding by R180 million to R68 million, from the R248 million initially allocated at the beginning of the financial year.

Mashaba said the city had exhausted the inter-governmental relations framework in attempting to engage MEC for human settlements Uhuru Moiloa, Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Human Settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo, and President Cyril Ramaphosa on the decision to reduce its HSDG, but these efforts had been ignored outright.

He said the Riverside Housing Project was just one of the numerous housing developments across Johannesburg which would now come to a grinding halt as a result of the Gauteng provincial government’s “abuse of power” in cutting the city’s funding.

Mashaba said: “What is evident from this oversight visit today is that foundational work has already been completed and developers were ready to come on sight to continue the construction of the houses. This clearly shows the lies being peddled by the MEC of human settlements, Uhuru Moiloa, when he alleges that our money was reduced as a result of contractors not being appointed or paid.

“The decision to reduce Johannesburg’s HSDG funding comes on the back of the city spending 98% of its housing capital budget last year, and having contractors on the ground busy with construction. The decision is clearly irrational and informed by political considerations rather than the interests of our residents who are suffering as a result of the 300,000 housing unit backlog inherited by the multi-party government in Johannesburg.”

Mashaba said housing developments in Elias Motsoaledi for military veterans and the Fleurhof, South Hills, and Riverside View RDP housing developments would not proceed as a result of the decision by the provincial government.

The city has now appointed external lawyers as it is of the view that it has no option other than to approach the courts on an urgent basis to challenge the decision.

– African News Agency (ANA)

