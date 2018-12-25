KZN department of health advertises hundreds of jobs

The KwaZulu-Natal’s public healthcare is advertising hundreds of jobs for 160 porters, a similar number of general orderlies, 50 posts for pharmacy assistants and 15 for artisans.

In a statement, the provincial department of health said: “From 02 January 2019, KwaZulu-Natal’s public healthcare system will receive a major boost in the form of 300 newly-recruited nurses who will be deployed at health facilities across the province.

“The 150 Enrolled Nurses and 150 Enrolled Nursing Assistants, who recently underwent a stringent selection process in Durban on 19 December 2018, will be integrated with existing teams of healthcare professionals to strengthen the health system and help the province improve its health outcomes.

“But, as the 300 nurses prepare to resume duty, the KZN Department of Health is now inviting members of the public to apply for the following posts: porters, general orderlies, pharmacy assistants, and artisans.

“These 385 posts are available throughout the province’s 11 districts. The job requirements, skills, training, competencies, and remuneration package are outlined in the attached advertisement. Applications close on 28 December 2018.”

The department said the job recruitment exercise was part of a stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year and more recently by Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, to boost the health sector through the creation of more than 5,300 jobs throughout the country.

“The Department would like to encourage all candidates who may not be successful during this recruitment drive not to despair, but keep up the search until they find another opportunity. The Department will also continue to advertise posts as and when they become available,” said the statement.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.