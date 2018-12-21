Two ‘critical’ top management posts filled at SAPS

South Africa’s national police commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, made two “critical appointments” at top management level, the South African Police Services said in a statement issued on Friday night.

Lieutenant-General (Dr) Bongiwe Zulu was appointed as the divisional commissioner for human resources development (HRD) with immediate effect, retaining her rank. Zulu succeeds lieutenant-general Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who is the current acting provincial commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal.

“She comes into the post with a wealth of policing experience after having served for a period of 16 years in the service. She has held several management positions and in recent years, she was responsible for heading research within SAPS. She holds a PHD in education, specialising in educational psychology,” said Sitole.

He said major-general Puleng Dimpane had been appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) for the service, with immediate effect, and had been promoted to lieutenant-general.

“Dimpane joined the SAPS in 2007 as a senior superintendent (colonel) provincial commander internal audit, she was appointed as provincial head financial and administration services for six years,” said Sitole.

Prior to being appointment as the CFO she was serving as a major general, deputy provincial commissioner for asset management in the Free State. She has experience in internal auditing as well as finance, said Sitole. He added that Dimpane had 11 years of service and holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce as well as an honours degree in business administration.

“The posts of training and development [in] a workforce of more than 190 000 personnel as well as the management of a budget of approximately R80 billion are critical posts indeed,” said Sitole.

African News Agency (ANA)

