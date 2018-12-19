Mkhwebane slates Treasury DG’s ‘failure’ to disclose criminal record

South Africa’s Public Protector today, ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to take “disciplinary action” against National Treasury’s director-general, who she found failed to disclose a traffic offence when he applied for his job.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane ordered the presidency to take the action within 30 days against Dondo Mogajane for “blatantly and dishonestly making false representations of material facts” when he applied to lead South Africa’s most important government ministry.

She said the criminal record emanated from a traffic violation in Kempton Park, Johannesburg in 2011. While the offence was unclear, Mogajane paid an admittance of guilt fine.

“He had in his…application form, under questionnaire ‘Have you ever been convicted of a criminal offence or been dismissed from employment’, indicated ‘NO’ with a mark. The allegation that Mogajane, failed to disclose a criminal record…is substantiated. Mr Mogajane had a duty of law to act honestly and in good faith towards his employer, which required him to disclose his criminal conviction,’” said Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane’s office conducted the probe into Mogajane after receiving an anonymous tip-off.

She said his failure to disclose his criminal record “constituted impropriety and/or dishonesty and amounts to improper conduct as envisaged by the Public Protector Act”.

She said the minister of finance at the time, Malusi Gigaba, who appointed Mogajane to the director-general post in May 2017, had also failed in his duty to make sure the appointment was made in “ good faith” and “ upholding a high standard of professional ethics and accountability”.

“He…failed to apply his mind and act reasonably in considering the appointment of Mr. Mogajane. [His] conduct was therefore irrational and unreasonable,” said Mkhwebane.

She said a limitation to the probe was there were no transcripts or a recording of Mogajane’s interview for the post.

She said Gigaba was aware of Mogajane’s criminal record, as his department had obtained a security brief on Mogajane from the State Security Agency on 24 May 2017.

And while Mkhwebane had reservations about the “authenticity of the letter”, she said a second letter from National Treasury’s security director, Faith Leeuw, confirmed the criminal record but said: “After considering the facts, you are being advised that Mr. Mogajane cannot be denied employment because of the crime committed.”

Mkhwebane also questioned Leeuw’s deduction that the criminal record should not influence Mogajane’s appointment.

Mkhwebane revealed that Gigaba told her office that the omission of the traffic violation was not intentional and that Mogajane had, in previous interviews, disclosed his criminal record.

But Mkhwebane also said that Mogajane had a “negative credit record”, having had a judgment made against him in 2011 for an amount of R4,570 and that his inability to handle his own finances “could pose a security risk”.

She said Mogajane failed on two occasions, in 2015 and again in 2017, when applying for the director general post, to disclose his criminal record.

– African News Agency (ANA)

