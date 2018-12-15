; Government wishes South Africans a peaceful festive season – The Citizen
 
Government wishes South Africans a peaceful festive season

Picture: iStock

As South Africa welcomes another festive season, government has encouraged all citizens to take the necessary precautions to have a safe, joyous, and happy holiday.

“The festive season period is usually characterised by an increase in the number of people who use our roads to visit family, loved ones, or travel to various holiday destinations,” spokeswoman Phumla Williams said.

Road users were urged to exercise caution during this time, ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy, and obey speed limits and avoid drinking and driving. There would be high visibility of law enforcement patrols and traffic officials would not tolerate any violation of traffic regulations.

“Road safety is everyone’s business and together we can make our roads safer. Government calls on drivers to take responsibility for themselves and others while driving. We urge that all passengers wear seatbelts and children be put in child restraints or child seats,” Williams said.

Government appealed to parents and guardians to ensure that children were not left unattended at swimming pools or beaches.

“We urge parents to be vigilant when children are swimming at pools or beaches. The festive season is marked by an increase in crime incidents, drownings, and injuries. We urge people to be alert and aware at all times when on holiday or during leisure moments. Let us not become victims of crime.”

Government wished all South Africans and visitors a relaxing and safe festive season and encouraged them to use this time to kick-start a healthier lifestyle.

“While we enjoy our festive season, we can also look forward to the coming year wherein all South Africans are encouraged to continue to build a shared future which embraces a common national identity. We can be the generation that builds a better future where we aim to maximise the things we have in common and minimise that which divide us,” said Williams.

– African News Agency (ANA)

