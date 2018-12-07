Parliament sets up committee to write constitutional amendment on land

Parliament has established an ad hoc committee to give effect to a report calling for an amendment to section 25 of the Constitution to expressly allow land expropriation without compensation, African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu said today.

“Parliament has established an Ad Hoc Committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution and report back to Parliament by 31 March, 2019,” Mthembu said in a statement.

He gave the names of the ANC MPs who will serve on the drafting committee as voting members as Thoko Didiza, Vincent Smith, Stanford Maila, Rosina Semenya, Lindiwe Maseko and Phumzile Mnguni.

Fellow ANC MPs Phumzile Ngwenya-Mabila and Nono Maloyi will serve as non-voting members.

Mthembu said: “Through this amendment, Section 25 of the Constitution will make explicit that which is implicit in the Constitution, with regards to expropriation of land without compensation, as a legitimate option for land reform, so as to address the historic wrongs caused by the arbitrary dispossession of land.”

The committee will include two voting members from the Democratic Alliance, one from the Economic Freedom Fighters and two to represent other opposition parties, as well as one non-voting member from the DA and the EFF each, and 10 representing other parties.

– African News Agency (ANA)

