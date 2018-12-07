ANC welcomes ‘no holidays for Eskom employees’

The ANC has welcomed intervention by the ANC-led government to address the challenges facing Eskom.

The party lauded Minister Pravin Gordhan’s assurances that the country would not be subjected to load shedding around the Christmas period.

In a statement, the party’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe said Gordhan’s announcement that a task team was assigned to ensure stability to the parastatal was encouraging.

“We call on all parties involved in ensuring that power generation and transmission challenges are resolved, to commit themselves to finding a lasting solution. Energy is critical for keeping the heartbeat of our economy alive and remains a lifeline to ordinary South African’s.”

This comes after Gordhan announced that managers would have to give up their end-of-year holiday plans and would have to cancel their leave to visit power stations throughout the country.

The minister is implementing a weekly plan that will be ongoing until the end of January to gain a sense of what exactly is happening on the ground.

At the briefing to inform South Africans on the status of Eskom, Gordhan stressed the utility was one of the worst state-owned entities affected by state capture.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.