‘Gatvol’ Hermanus residents protest over service delivery

Protests broke out on Friday morning in Zwelihle, Hermanus, in the Western Cape, with residents complaining over service delivery and housing.

Boggles the mind how these guys keep on voting for inept leaders, but when tge pap falls on the floor they throw tantrums in the form of affirmative aerobics. Ons in Hermanus is nou ook gatvol hoor. pic.twitter.com/nBsE0ykz6D — Elsje Neethling (@ElsjeNeethling) December 7, 2018

In July, violent protests broke out in the area after negotiations over housing between the government and residents broke down.

The Zwelihle Renewal Committee had been formed to deal with housing problems in the area. After negotiations, the government agreed to re-examine housing lists and provide plots for residents of the township to build homes. However, there was a breakdown in negotiations, leading to violent protests.

The protests intensified when members of the organisation started demanding that their leader, Gcobani Ndzongana, should be released from prison after he was arrested and charged with incitement and malicious damage to property alongside 49 other protesters.

The protests led to Police Minister Bheki Cele calling an emergency meeting in July, which took place behind a sports stadium in the Western Cape township.

#ZwelihleShutDown #HermanusShutdown – Residents from Zwelihle informal settlement in Hermanus in the Western Cape are staging a shutdown today. They're unhappy with service delivery and housing. Reporter @Artii_M is there with the latest and speaks to a resident. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/IFAn5j1Zr4 — eNCA (@eNCA) December 7, 2018

The official South African Police Service Twitter account updated on Friday that the R43 road in the area at the corner of Malva Street was where the protesters gathered.

“[The] situation [is] peaceful and [is being] monitored by [the] POP unit, Hermanus SAPS and other law enforcement agencies. Traffic [has been] diverted down Swartdam and Schulphoek Roads via Mount Pleasant.”

#sapsWC Service delivery #ProtestAction Hermanus. R43 closed. Group gathering on R43 at c/o R43 and Malva Str. Situation peaceful and monitored by POP Unit, Hermanus #SAPS and other Law Enforcement agencies. Traffic diverted down Swartdam & Schulphoek Roads via Mount Pleasant. ME pic.twitter.com/6KMVSCJr4l — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 7, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.