 
Government 7.12.2018 10:22 am

‘Gatvol’ Hermanus residents protest over service delivery

Citizen reporter
Angry community members of Zwelihle in Hermanus in the Western Cape set the local police station alight today. Picture: Facebook

Angry community members of Zwelihle in Hermanus in the Western Cape set the local police station alight today. Picture: Facebook

Demonstrations broke out earlier this year after negotiations between residents and government over housing broke down.

Protests broke out on Friday morning in Zwelihle, Hermanus, in the Western Cape, with residents complaining over service delivery and housing.

In July, violent protests broke out in the area after negotiations over housing between the government and residents broke down.

The Zwelihle Renewal Committee had been formed to deal with housing problems in the area. After negotiations, the government agreed to re-examine housing lists and provide plots for residents of the township to build homes. However, there was a breakdown in negotiations, leading to violent protests.

The protests intensified when members of the organisation started demanding that their leader, Gcobani Ndzongana, should be released from prison after he was arrested and charged with incitement and malicious damage to property alongside 49 other protesters.

The protests led to Police Minister Bheki Cele calling an emergency meeting in July, which took place behind a sports stadium in the Western Cape township.

The official South African Police Service Twitter account updated on Friday that the R43 road in the area at the corner of Malva Street was where the protesters gathered.

“[The] situation [is] peaceful and [is being] monitored by [the] POP unit, Hermanus SAPS and other law enforcement agencies. Traffic [has been] diverted down Swartdam and Schulphoek Roads via Mount Pleasant.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cele forced to flee Hermanus meeting 20.7.2018
Human settlements minister to visit violence-hit Hermanus 28.3.2018
German couple robbed, assaulted in Wilderness 2.1.2017

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.