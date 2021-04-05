Daily news update: Lesufi denies ‘secret meeting’, Proteas win second ODI

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
MEC Lesufi rejects reports of a ‘secret tender meeting’
It was reported on Sunday reported that they heard a recording of a meeting in which Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi told his team that, as an MEC, he had to ensure that people are satisfied at all costs. The meeting is said to have centred around department tenders.
Lesufi lashed back at City Press on social media on Sunday afternoon, saying that the reports that he convened a ‘secret meeting’ to discuss departmental tenders was misleading.
Palace turmoil, arrests over plot to ‘destabilise’ Jordan
Jordan said Sunday it had foiled a plot to “destabilise” the kingdom involving a half-brother of King Abdullah II and arrested at least 16 suspects.
Hamzah bin Hussein – a former crown prince stripped of that title by the monarch in 2004 – and the others had worked with foreign parties to “undermine the security” of Jordan, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said.
Bavuma leads Proteas to victory over Pakistan
Temba Bavuma narrowly missed out on a century but he enjoyed the greater delight of notching his first win as Proteas captain, as South Africa beat Pakistan by 17 runs in the second ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday.
Khune fell out of love with the game, says Chiefs coach
Itumeleng Khune is slowly rediscovering his passion for football and Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt is confident that he will soon be back to his best. The Amakhosi keeper has had some terrible performances that saw him being relegated to the bench for the first time is his otherwise decorated career.
Gauteng Traffic Police expecting high traffic volumes on Monday
Major routes and freeways leading to Gauteng are expected to be heavily congested by huge traffic volumes on Monday as many go back to the province to resume with their economic activities after the Easter weekend.
