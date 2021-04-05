General 5.4.2021 05:00 am

Daily news update: Lesufi denies 'secret meeting', Proteas win second ODI

Daily news update: Lesufi denies ‘secret meeting’, Proteas win second ODI

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has lost his love for the game.

MEC Lesufi rejects reports of a ‘secret tender meeting’

It was reported on Sunday reported that they heard a recording of a meeting in which Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi told his team that, as an MEC, he had to ensure that people are satisfied at all costs. The meeting is said to have centred around department tenders.

Lesufi lashed back at City Press on social media on Sunday afternoon, saying that the reports that he convened a ‘secret meeting’ to discuss departmental tenders was misleading.

Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Neil McCartney

Palace turmoil, arrests over plot to ‘destabilise’ Jordan

Jordan said Sunday it had foiled a plot to “destabilise” the kingdom involving a half-brother of King Abdullah II and arrested at least 16 suspects.

Hamzah bin Hussein – a former crown prince stripped of that title by the monarch in 2004 – and the others had worked with foreign parties to “undermine the security” of Jordan, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said.

Palace turmoil, arrests over plot to 'destabilise' Jordan

In this file photo taken on 9 September 2015 shows Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein attends a press event in Amman where Prince Ali announced his bid to succeed Fifa president Joseph Blatter. Picture: AFP.

Bavuma leads Proteas to victory over Pakistan

Temba Bavuma narrowly missed out on a century but he enjoyed the greater delight of notching his first win as Proteas captain, as South Africa beat Pakistan by 17 runs in the second ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock

Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock laid the foundation of South Africa’s victory over Pakistan. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Khune fell out of love with the game, says Chiefs coach

Itumeleng Khune is slowly rediscovering his passion for football and Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt is confident that he will soon be back to his best. The Amakhosi keeper has had some terrible performances that saw him being relegated to the bench for the first time is his otherwise decorated career.

Itumeleng Khune

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has lost his love for the game. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Gauteng Traffic Police expecting high traffic volumes on Monday

Major routes and freeways leading to Gauteng are expected to be heavily congested by huge traffic volumes on Monday as many go back to the province to resume with their economic activities after the Easter weekend.

Easter roadblock

Law enforcement agencies at the launch of Easter holidays road safety campaign at the N3 Heidelberg Weighbridge, 31 March 2021, in anticipation of increased traffic volumes. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

