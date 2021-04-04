Daily news update: Chiefs eke out a win, boozers torch police van

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Police attacked, vehicle torched by illegal drinkers in Muldersdrift
Police arrested the owner of an unlicensed liquor outlet in Muldersdrift in the West Rand on Saturday 3 April 2021, and confiscated an unknown value of liquor. The owner of the establishment will be charged with contravening the Gauteng Liquor Board legislation for trading in liquor without a licence, and contravening of the Disaster Management Act, COVID-19 level 1 lockdown regulations that prohibit the sale of alcohol after 23:00.
The arrest follows after two police officers from Muldersdrift SAPS were attacked and a state vehicle allegedly torched by patrons who had been drinking at the outlet at around 2:30 on Saturday morning.
More than 50 SA citizens in Mozambique accounted for, says govt
More than 50 South Africans who were reported missing in northern Mozambique following last week’s deadly jihadist attack have been accounted for, the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said on Saturday.
This after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Good Friday said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had sent its troops to Mozambique to repatriate stranded citizens in Cabo Delgado province after militants launched a brutal insurgency in the town of Palma.
This resulted in the death of dozens of people, including South African national Adrian Nel.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans, Siphiwe Dlamini, said government was concerned about the security situation at Cabo Delgado and remained seized with the safety of South Africans in that province.
Proteas look to be smarter, but to still play with freedom
Pink Day, the charity event raising funds for cancer research, has been hosted by the fast-paced city of Johannesburg at the Wanderers for the last 10 years and Sunday’s second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan may not have any spectators allowed, but the Proteas need to bring their usual intensity and action-packed approach in order to stay alive in the series.
The first ODI was lost on the back of a Pakistan second-wicket partnership of 177 between Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq. The visitors scraped to victory off the last ball of the match only because the Proteas had fought back and claimed six wickets for 85 runs ass Pakistan neared their target.
The home side did that using aggressive fast bowling led by Anrich Nortje.
Gritty nine-man Chiefs eke out win
Kaizer Chiefs showed their grit and fought for an important win with nine men in a Caf Champions League match against Wydad Athletic at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.
The win gives Amakhosi a fighting chance to advance to the knockout stages of the competition, but they will need to win or get a score draw in their last fixture which is away at Horoya AC in Guinea.
Horoya also won on Saturday night, beating Petro De Luanda 1-0 away to keep their second place in Group C of the continental competition. This left Amakhosi still stuck in third place and with a mammoth task in Guinea.
Mogoeng files appeal – won’t apologise for Israel remarks
According to reports, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng filed a 39-page appeal on Saturday 3 April 2021 against a ruling ordering him to apologise and retract his public comments on SA’s foreign policy on Israel.
He was ordered by the Judicial Conduct Committee to retract and apologise for his pro-Israel utterances he made last year.
In June 2020, Mogoeng said he had an obligation, as a Christian, to love and pray for the peace of Jerusalem.
He made the comments during a webinar hosted by The Jerusalem Post.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.