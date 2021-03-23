Daily news update: De Klerk foundation slams Zuma, Malema praises Shivambu

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

The FW de Klerk Foundation has slammed former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) order for him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture and give evidence after a litany of testimonies against him from several witness. In its annual Human Rights Report Card, the last apartheid president‘s foundation said it was imperative that Zuma is dealt with decisively by “the commission, the relevant authorities and the courts”.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have been sending deputy president Floyd Shivambu messages of appreciation after a video of Julius Malema praising him.

In the video, Malema praises Shivambu for not being opportunistic when the then-ANC Youth League president was expelled from the party.

Whistleblowers have raised concerns about a possible plot to capture the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) in time for budget allocation on the multi-billion rand Corridors of Freedom project.

The agency is responsible for the mega urban development project unveiled in 2013 by then executive mayor Parks Tau in line with the Johannesburg 2040 Growth and Development Strategy.

This week, the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will try to persuade the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to declare former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt and jail him for two years.

It’s an unprecedented bid in South Africa and one the entire country will no doubt be watching closely – save for the man at the centre of it.

It’s easy to get lost in the technological marvel the modern car has become. Especially one that is quite high up in the food chain like the Mercedes-Benz E300 Cabriolet.

While I can ramble on forever about this beautifully sculpted open-top impressive list of features – most of which I have to confess I don’t understand – it did manage to do a little thing not even the biggest gentlemen have managed in my life. Handing me my seat belt!

Josef Zinnbauer hit out at Kaizer Chiefs’ style of play, in the wake of his Orlando Pirates side’s 1-0 loss to Amakhosi in the DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Zinnbauer clearly felt Chiefs’ defensive style was not suited to a team playing at home in the derby. Pirates had won the previous three derbies between these two sides in the 2020/21 campaign, and were heavy favourites to take this one, but could not find a way through Chiefs’ rearguard.

