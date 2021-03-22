Daily news update: Nurkovic cracker hands Chiefs derby win, interim Zulu ruler announced

Queen Mantfombi MaDlamini Zulu has been announced as the interim ruler of the Zulu nation pending the installation of a new king to succeed the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KabhekuZulu.

MaDlamini Zulu is the sister to King Mswati III and got married to King Zwelithini in 1977. They have eight children.

It was fourth-time lucky for Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates on Sunday, as Samir Nurkovic’s brilliant overhead-kick gave Gavin Hunt and his Amakhosi side a victory at FNB Stadium in the last Soweto derby of the season.

The victory was crucial for Chiefs, who had lost their other three derbies this season against Pirates, and have been struggling to find rhythm all season.

South Africa has finally concluded the sale of the soon to expire one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to the Africa Union (AU) Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday.

Mkhize said that the full purchase amount was received by the department on Monday last week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says though we may have our own differences as South Africans, we share a common goal to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa delivered his Human Rights Day address on Sunday under the theme “The Year of Charlotte Maxeke: Promoting Human Rights in the Age of Covid-19”.

“We have lost mothers, fathers, siblings, colleagues and friends to this disease. It has taken a toll our the economy and people lost their jobs. We had to sacrifice basic human rights such as meeting with the people we love. But there has been an understanding that they were necessary to preserve our lives.

The Government has failed its duty to protect the rights of South Africans, at least according to Democratic Alliance Leader John Steenhuisen.

“Today is meant to be a celebration of our hard-won human rights, but the reality is that many of these human rights were eroded more in the past year than in any other time in the history of our democracy,” Steenhuisen said in the party’s statement on human rights day.

