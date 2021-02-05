Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Magashule backtracks on Zuma defence and Shivambu slams Zondo Commission

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

As of Thursday, 04 February 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,466,767 with 3,751 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

261 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 45,605.

Recoveries now stand at 1,327,186 representing a recovery rate of 90.5%.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has sought to clarify his views in support of former president Jacob Zuma on Wednesday, saying he respects the Constitution and the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Magashule has been criticised for his remarks after Zuma said this week he would defy a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling compelling him to appear before the commission this month.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has chastised the ANC leadership for telling its members to put the party before the country, an instruction directly in conflict with a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling.

Presiding over proceedings in the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday, Zondo heard evidence from former ANC MP Makhozi Khoza who detailed how she got fired by her party for voting in favour of a motion of no confidence against former president Jacob Zuma.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has slammed the selection of witnesses that appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, accusing the commission of picking former and current MPs who “will justify and validate” its “pre-conclusions” on allegations of state capture and corruption.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, Shivambu complained that the EFF had fought for the establishment of the commission but the party has never been requested to give testimony before its chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete says if she could, she would advise former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

This after Zuma said in a statement earlier this week that he would not be appear before the commission despite a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling that he should testify.

The former president has accused the commission of being biased towards him, sparking criticism from South Africans and politicians alike, with some calling for his arrest.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is confident that it can unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa despite it having only two seats in Parliament.

On Wednesday, the party made its argument in the Western Cape High Court as it tries to force a secret vote in its motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa in Parliament.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has received French knighthood after being appointed to the French Legion of Honour, which celebrates the accomplishments of distinguished individuals.

In a statement on Thursday, Stellenbosch University, where Madonsela is the chair in social justice at the law faculty, announced that Madonsela was appointed as Knight of the Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says police should not have used water cannons to maintain social distancing among people who were queuing outside the Bellville South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices last month.

South Africans had taken to social media to call on Cele to call the South African Police Service (Saps) to order following the treatment of vulnerable people who were there to renew their grant applications.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema might be attempting to benefit from the political impasse within the ANC over former president Jacob Zuma’s public standoff with the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

That is the view of political economist, Dale McKinley, who says Malema’s proposed “tea” encounter with Zuma this coming weekend at his Nkandla residence in KwaZulu-Natal could benefit the Red Berets ahead of the local government elections.

The Western Cape government is pressing ahead with preparations for the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination, but still does not know where it is going to get the R1.7 billion it says the programme will cost.

The province still does not know who will cover the estimated R231 in needles, syringes and other costs per vaccine, associated with the massive programme it estimates will cost about R1.7 billion.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has ruled that government’s surveillance activities conducted under the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act, also known as Rica, are unlawful.

The argument by AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism that government’s interception and surveillance activities were unconstitutional was upheld by the court. This was following a drawn-out legal battle for the privacy rights of ordinary South Africans.

Deputy President David Mabuza has denied allegations that he knows the henchmen who are victimising whistleblowers in the Emalahleni construction industry.

This after whistleblowers at Newzroom Afrika’s Newzfeed AM with Xoli Mngambi on Wednesday claimed that they feared for their lives after exposing alleged hijackers of construction projects in the province. He further alleged that the hijackers were protected by those in power.

With Kaizer Chiefs’ schedule getting heavier as from next week when they begin their Caf Champions League group stages campaign, while also competing DStv Premiership and Nedbank Cup, Dumisani Zuma has called for discipline in the Amakhosi camp to survive.

Keshav Maharaj lead a bright start to the second Test for the Proteas before Pakistan hit back to end a rain-hit day one strongly in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The slow left-armer had to shoulder some extra responsibility after an injury to George Linde early on in the match, but responded admirably by claiming two for 51 in an excellent 25 overs, although the hosts recovered to reach the close on 145 for three.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.