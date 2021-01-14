 
 
Fears that lifting booze ban could lead to a stampede on liquor stores

While the alcohol and restaurant industries prepare to face off against government in court, there are also calls for government to take legislative and community-based action to reduce alcohol-related harm, and eliminate the need for liquor bans at the source.

Rorisang Kgosana
14 Jan 2021
06:25:22 PM
Police confiscate alcohol at Blackdoor club in Sandton in October 2020. Image: Twitter/@JoburgMPD

The country is at risk of seeing another spike in alcohol related incidents, if boozers flock back to liquor stores should the industry stakeholders succeed in their court bid to reinstate alcohol sales. Pressure is mounting on government to reinstate liquor sales, with the restaurant industry adding its voice to those who want the courts to order the lifting of the extended alcohol ban. The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) had on Thursday urged restaurants to take part in a survey to strengthen their proposed High Court application to reinstate liquor sales. The survey would also assess the link...

