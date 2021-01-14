Fears that lifting booze ban could lead to a stampede on liquor stores

The country is at risk of seeing another spike in alcohol related incidents, if boozers flock back to liquor stores should the industry stakeholders succeed in their court bid to reinstate alcohol sales. Pressure is mounting on government to reinstate liquor sales, with the restaurant industry adding its voice to those who want the courts to order the lifting of the extended alcohol ban. The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) had on Thursday urged restaurants to take part in a survey to strengthen their proposed High Court application to reinstate liquor sales. The survey would also assess the link...

Pressure is mounting on government to reinstate liquor sales, with the restaurant industry adding its voice to those who want the courts to order the lifting of the extended alcohol ban. The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) had on Thursday urged restaurants to take part in a survey to strengthen their proposed High Court application to reinstate liquor sales.

The survey would also assess the link between the impact of the alcohol ban on restaurant closures and the impact the curfew has on turnover.

“Through these surveys, we collect data which is imperative to fighting our cause,” said RASA CEO Wendy Alberts.

The looming court application comes after the liquor giant South African Breweries (SAB) approached the courts last week to challenge the constitutionality of the alcohol ban. SAB said this was the last resort to protect employees, customers, suppliers, and the livelihoods the brewery supports.

Instead of going the legal route, the Beer Association of South Africa will however be requesting an urgent meeting with the Presidency and various ministries to unpack the rationale behind the extension of the ban and how it impacts the beer sector.

“We will also reiterate our proposal for off-site consumption trade to be resumed within the framework of the existing curfew, restriction on gatherings and events,” said BASA CEO Patricia Pillay.

But should the liquor industry succeed, the country’s drinkers could again flock to bottle stores to make up for lost time.

Judging from the previous resumption on the sale of alcohol, this could lead to another spike in drinking and ultimately alcohol related incidents in the first week, said Southern African Alcohol Police Alliance director Maurice Smithers.

“I think that… in the first week, there will be a rush to buy again and also stock up a bit but it will level off. That is what we saw in both instances after both bans were lifted. There was a spike in the first week or so,” he said.

Smithers said this points to a lack of long-term strategies to manage alcohol consumption, which is what has lead to the ban in the first place. Based on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC’s January 8 statement speech, the message had hit home, said Smithers.

Ramaphosa told his party last week that measures should be taken to reduce the abuse of alcohol through a combination legislative and community mobilisation.

“The fact that the President mentioned it is a positive thing because as we understand it, the January 8 speech is basically the ANC’s marching orders to government, therefore we would expect to be hearing something along those lines in the State of the Nation Address in February… that the President of the country reaffirms what was said in his January 8 statement and hopefully coming forward with a plan by government to do that,” he said.

