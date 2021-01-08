KZN community raises concerns over crematorium that remains closed

According to Ray Nkonyeni’s communications officer, Nomusa Zulu, the Oslo Beach Crematorium is leased to a private entity (ICSA – Independent Crematoriums South Africa) which is responsible for the refurbishment process.
The initial fire in 2014 was believed to have started in the crematorium’s furnace.
“Ray Nkonyeni can report that the crematorium is currently under construction. All of the building work is complete. A three-phase power circuit was upgraded in July 2020. Water was connected in November 2020 for fire prevention purposes. A fire rational design is currently being completed in compliance with regulations governing the operation of the crematorium. A gas system is to be installed in due course,” she said.
When asked when the crematorium will begin to operate, Zulu said the municipality “cannot be too sure as the outstanding issues involve the approval of external regulatory bodies”.
Pastor Reggie John expresses his concern about how soon the crematorium will be able to open if there is still no cremator installed.
Respected Pastor and Rotarian, Reggie John explained that from what he was told, the delay was also because the crematorium is in the process of being licenced as a brand new one.
“ICSA is awaiting a licence to begin operations, however the Department of Environmental affairs will not award a new licence without the necessary paperwork being complete,” he said.
“The apparent issue is in regards to emissions from the crematorium as well as its distance between surrounding houses. However, the issue with distance falls away because the crematorium was licensed as an existing one prior to new houses being built around it.”
Pastor John explained that, with a cremator (the new term for what is known as a furnace) reportedly costing close to R2.5-million, ICSA did not see it as viable to install the cremator without obtaining a licence first.
“The application has gone to provincial level where it is trying to be fast-tracked because of the plight people are facing, and the urgent need for a crematorium in the area. Until the application is cleared by province, chances of the crematorium operating by at least March or April remain uncertain,” he said.
ALSO READ: Natural death corpses need to be tested for Covid-19 before burial, says health dept
Upon inspection of the crematorium by Pastor John and a Herald reporter, it was found that the interior building (doors, walls, windows, painting and a bathroom) had been completed. Water and electricity had been connected, however there is no cremator.
Meanwhile, the crematorium that was set to be built in Izotsha has seen progress in the building phase.
According to Pastor John, there was a snag in the building’s foundation.
However it has since been completed and the crematorium could possibly be ready by April this year.
The Herald is still awaiting comment from ICSA.
While funerals are difficult and emotional, this unprecedented pandemic has made it more unsettling for people to lay their loved ones to rest.
A funeral parlour on the South Coast said it was under immense pressure as, along with other crematoriums, it was struggling to keep up with the backlog the pandemic has caused.
“It really is a tragedy and so heartbreaking as people are dying faster than we can lay them to rest,” said the owner.
If a person dies of Covid-19, they can still be buried.
However, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), cremations are preferred because if the cause of death is Covid-19, the remains are still considered contagious.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.