KZN community raises concerns over crematorium that remains closed

After being gutted by a fire in 2014 and again in 2018, the Oslo Beach crematorium remains closed and questions are being raised by the community as to when the facility will be fully operational.

As the only crematorium in Port Shepstone, its non-operation has made it difficult, especially for bereaved families.

Cremations have since had to be carried out as far away as Clare Estate and Verulam.

The Ugu District has seen a massive increase in Covid-19 infections and deaths, resulting in President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring the district as a Covid-19 hotspot.

Port Shepstone, in particular, has had an increase in infections over the festive period, with numerous families losing loved ones.

According to Ray Nkonyeni municipality’s communications officer, Nomusa Zulu, the Oslo Beach Crematorium is leased to a private entity (ICSA – Independent Crematoriums South Africa) which is responsible for the refurbishment process.