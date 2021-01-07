Stabbing victim’s mother dies upon hearing of son’s death

The stabbing at Ballito Junction shopping mall last week has become a double tragedy after his mother died of a heart attack.

A 26-year-old Pakistani national was stabbed to death last Thursday, allegedly by a co-worker, at Gadget World following an argument inside the store.

On hearing the news of the death of her son – identified only as Ali – his mother in Pakistan collapsed and died of a heart attack.

Another employee of the cellphone store, who asked not to be named, said there had been an argument over pricing.

“All of Ali’s sisters had died in Pakistan and he was the only child left, I don’t think she could handle it,” said the man, also the one who broke the news to her over the phone.

“Our store has another kiosk in the centre where the senior employee was working. He came to Ali and was angry because he was undercharging for a cellphone socket and undercutting the sales at the kiosk.”

The two men argued but a short while later a fight broke out.

“Ali came back after lunch and slapped the senior employee, who went to the kitchen and got a knife which he used to stab him three times.”

The employee said he had been scared for his life.

Mall security rushed to the store, by which time the senior employee had returned to the kitchen to wash the knife.

He claimed that the stabbing had been done by somebody trying to rob the store, but this claim was quickly rubbished by onlookers and he was arrested by Umhlali SAPS.

The accused, Pakistani national Ali Majid, 37, appeared in KwaDukuza magistrates court on January 4, charged with murder.

Ali’s body has been sent back to Pakistan where the funeral will be held this weekend.

