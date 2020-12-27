Four die in Mpumalanga car crash

Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the deceased, including the driver, all died at the scene.

Mmusi said it is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle around 17:30, causing it to overturn.

“Investigation into the crash is already underway,” Mmusi said.

MEC Gabisile Shabalala called on motorists to use the road cautiously to avoid loss of lives.

“We must all play our part to end misery that is caused to many families by crashes on the road by using the road safely. Every driver should prioritise their own safety and that of other road users,” said Shabalala.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.