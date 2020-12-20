Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, another Mkhwebane report set aside and Godhan won’t appear before ANC

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Sunday, 20 December, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 921 922 with 9 445 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

152 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 105 from Eastern Cape, 5 from Free State, 1 from Gauteng, 8 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 2 from Mpumalanga and 30 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 24 691.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased,” the minister added.

Recoveries now stand at 793 914, while a total of 6 140 839 tests have been completed with 44 466 new tests conducted since the last report.

There has been another blow for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane this time at the Gauteng High Court.

The court set aside her report which found that former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement payout was ‘irrational’.

The 89-page report found that the allegation that the then Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan irregularly approved the early retirement of Pillay with full retirement benefits and his subsequent retention at SARS is substantiated.

In the report’s, in her findings, Mkhwebane noted six errors of law made by Gordhan that led to her conclusion that Gordhan was guilty of improper conduct.

The court set aside the report, but the cost order has been dismissed.

The ANC’s integrity commission has decided that complaints laid by Brian Bunting branch member, Phapano Phasha, against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan do not warrant him being called before it.

Phasha wrote to the commission with complaints against Gordhan on various issues – which, among others, include his approval of former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement and rehiring; alleged involvement in the so-called “SARS Rogue Unit”; alleged involvement in the appointment of his niece as a trustee of the Eskom Pension Fund; and racial discrimination in appointments made at the Department of Public Enterprises and state-owned entities.

Phasha wrote two letters to the commission – one in 2019 and another July 2020 – where she relayed her complaints about the minister, alleging he was bringing the party into disrepute.

The High Court, Gauteng local division has declared a consulting contract awarded by the national broadcaster South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) was unlawful and invalid.

The consulting firm, Mott MacDonald Africa (PTY) LTD was tasked for the replacement of lifts at the SABC.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) released a statement on Sunday, it said it joined the SABC in the High Court for a review of the contract on the basis that the SABC awarded the contract without following any of its prescribed procurement policy processes.

The Hawks’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) have arrested a 35-year-old man at the Beitbridge port of entry, for being in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

According to a statement by Hawks Spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, the man was arrested on Thursday, 17 December and will appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court soon.

“The man was arrested for being in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. It is reported that a white van with six occupants, three males and three females, arrived at the port of entry and upon it being checked, it was discovered that it belonged to the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church founded by the fugitive, Shepherd Bushiri,” Mogale explained.

She said the occupants told the officials that they were on their way to a conference in Malawi.

Thirty-six miners have been arrested on Sunday morning in Stilfontein, North West after authorities responded to a reported turf war amongst armed factions.

Colonel Katlego Mogale said police and the district illicit mining task team were the first respondents on the scene where a fight between over 100 illegal miners near Stilfontein shaft was underway.

“The warring rivals are believed to be Lesotho nationals fighting to assert dominance over each other for illegal mining turf. The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team were summoned to the scene. The collaborative efforts between the authorities resulted in at least 36 suspects aged between 20 and 42 being arrested after they split into small groups upon discovering law enforcement presence.”

Kaizer Chiefs’ Gavin Hunt has admitted that his current job is the most stressful he has ever had in his 25 years as a coach.

This was after his team failed again to win, even after scoring first and dominating against Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Amakhosi could have easily won that game had they taken their abundant chances. But it was the same old story as Hunt’s attackers were found wanting in front of goal.

The 1-1 draw was Chiefs’ eighth and last game of the year in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership, and they have won just one of those. They still have one game left before 2020 is over, meanwhile, with a Caf Champions League qualifying first leg match coming up against Primeiro De Agosto on Wednesday.

Denied access to the front-foot ball they thrive on, the Sharks “were not able to fire a shot” in their 27-12 Currie Cup defeat to the Lions at Ellis Park at the weekend, coach Sean Everitt admitted after the game.

The Sharks’ points all came from the boot of flyhalf Curwin Bosch, with two of his four penalties coming from his own half, and the visitors were way behind the Lions in terms of possession and territory. With four of their first-choice tight five unavailable, their problems started in the scrums and the pressure just spread from there to the rest of their game.

“We can’t make excuses for that performance because we prepared well, but all the penalties against us – rightfully so – meant we weren’t able to fire a shot,” Everitt said.

