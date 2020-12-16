Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa’s calls for unity and Cele inspects beaches

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Daily Covid-19 update: ‘Growing exponentially’ cases breach 10,000 mark

As of Wednesday, 16 December, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 883 687 with 10 016 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

In a statement, Mkhize highlighted that South Africa’s case were “growing exponentially”, with the positivity rate is standing at 21%.

“This far exceeds the ideal positivity rate of 10%. Today alone we’ve seen a significant increase in the daily numbers, with the Western Cape continuing to lead and now breaching the 3000 mark for the first time this week. 7 other provinces reported increases today whilst Eastern Cape reported a decrease in their new cases today,” Mkhize said.

Meanwhile, 166 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 89 from Eastern Cape , 9 from Free State, 10 from Gauteng, 25 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 2 from Limpopo and 31 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 23 827.

Reconciliation Day: Ramaphosa’s calls for unity shown up by festering racial tensions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for unity and building bridges in his Reconciliation Day address to the nation, while acknowledging the racial tensions which have flared up in parts of the country recently.

He specifically mentioned recent events in Senekal in the Free State, in Eldorado Park in Gauteng, and in Brackenfell in Cape Town, adding that race relations “remains fragile”.

Ramaphosa said while the day should be used to “recall the injustices of our history,” it is observed as one where “we affirm our collective responsibility to build a non-racial, non-sexist and democratic society”.

However, some opposition political parties have also used the opportunity to dismiss the notion of a unified nation, citing polarised racial lines, inequality, and history.

Cele defends shutting down filming production as City of Cape Town seeks interdict

The Minister of Police Minister, General Bheki Cele has defended shutting down filming production shooting in Camps Bay, Cape Town on Wednesday, 16 December.

Beaches in Cape Town narrowly avoided latest Covid-19 restrictions by government after they were allowed to remain open between 9:00am and 6:00pm, with the exception of those in the Eastern Cape as well as in the Garden Route in the Western Cape.

On Wednesday, Cele and South African Police Service (SAPS) officials conducted an inspection on beaches in Cape Town in effort to ensure that regulations were being followed by citizens.

The minister and his entourage visited Camps Bay, Strand, Clifton, Munwabisi, Big Bay, Strandfontein, Macassar, Mnandi other beaches in and around the city.

During the inspection, Cele noted with concern over the film production – who were shooting a commercial permitted by the City of Cape Town – that it “was not compliant with what is permitted on beaches, as stipulated on the Covid-19 regulations”.

“According to the permit of the production company that was handed to the SAPS, the production would go against the very rules set out by the President which are clear on what is permitted on beaches and therefore could not be allowed to continue for now,” Cele said in a statement.

Bushiri co-accused claims signature was forged on confession

Willah Mudolo, one of Shepherd Bushiri’s alleged accomplices, has accused the Department of Correctional Services of forging his signature on a document in which he confessed to having access to a cellphone while in custody.

This accusation formed part of Mudolo’s defence in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where he was formally applying for bail.

Mudolo, his wife Zethu, self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary as well as Landiwe Ntlokwana face multiple charges of fraud, theft and money laundering in relation to an investment scam that allegedly defrauded investors to the tune of R102 million.

Bushiri and his wife has since fled the country, returning to their homeland of Malawi after being granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in November.

Mudolo, a Zambian national, was the only accused still in custody after his wife and Ntlokwana were successful in their bail applications, which was heard at the same time as the Bushiris’ application.

Mokonyane retracts false Umgeni Water statements made against Trevor Manuel

Former minister of environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane has retracted statements made against former finance minister Trevor Manuel after accusing him of attempting to influence the Umgeni Water board in 2017.

Mokonyane’s apology comes three years later following her statements made during a television interview with Justice Malala on 27 November 2017, prompting Manuel to approach court to get Mokonyane to retract her statements.

The former water and sanitation minister alleged that Manuel had written a letter to her relating to the affairs of the Umgeni Water board and that the former finance minister made attempts to influence the appointment of directors to the board.

She has since offer an apology to Manuel following discussions on the matter with the former finance minister.

eThekwini extends Covid-19 debt relief to customers

The Finance Cluster has requested for an extension of the current Covid-19 debt relief that is set to close 31 December.

The extension will run until the end of the financial year giving customers until 30 June 2021 to make payment arrangements.

This was tabled in a report at the Executive Committee Meeting, held on Monday, 14 December and is subject to approval at Full Council scheduled on Tuesday, 15 December.

The extension for the relief is due to the continued financial constraints experienced by many customers, both residents and business as a result of the continuing economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Nehawu slams health department’s response to Covid-19 second wave

The National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has slammed the Department of Health’s response to Covid-19 as the country faces a resurgence in infections.

“In our view, as Nehawu, we need an urgent meeting with the Minister of Health and the Department of Health to assist in developing a right mindset of South Africans regarding the Covid-19 pandemic through psychological preparedness awareness campaign to be driven in order to change the mindset of our people as a whole including educating them about the nature and pattern of this virus,” said Nehawu in a statement.

The union said they believed the government was more reactive than proactive in the virus response.

Tshwane seeing steady increase in Covid-19 hospital admissions

While the country’s Covid-19 hotspot hospitals have been flooded with admissions as cases mount, some of Tshwane region’s health facilities have reported a stable increase of admissions related to the pandemic.

A week ago, the health department said the country was experiencing high Covid-19 infections and Gauteng was among the provinces reported to see the spike.

Shedding light on the state in some of the hospitals in the region, Life Healthcare regional manager Johan Holder said although Covid-19 hospital admissions changed daily, the region’s hospitals were seeing a steady increase.

Gauteng health assures Muslim community to continue with Halaal food services

The Gauteng Health Department has dismissed claims that Muslim patients at Helen Joseph Hospital would no longer be served Halaal food as of Tuesday, 15 December.

This is after a circular made rounds on the matter, with department assuring the public that the facility would continue to provide its patients with Halaal food services.

“We can assure the Muslim community that the Acting Head of Department earlier today (16 December) instructed Helen Joseph Hospital to immediately and unreservedly withdraw the said memo,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The department noted that the plan to cease Halaal food services was “unacceptable” and further offered its apology to the Muslim community.

Women, girls top of human-trafficking list, Justice deputy minister reveals

Women and children were reportedly at the top of the list of all victims of human trafficking, government revealed during a press briefing in Pretoria last week.

“Women make up 49% and girls 23% of all victims of trafficking,” deputy justice and constitutional development minister John Jeffery said.

However, he also acknowledged that men also fell victim to the crime across the board, adding that trafficking happened for a number of reasons including sexual exploitation, forced labour, begging, marriage, child soldiers and for the removal of organs.

“Sexual exploitation is the most common form of exploitation (59%), followed by forced labour 34%,” Jeffery said.

“Most victims are trafficked within their country’s borders and those trafficked abroad are moved to the riches countries.”

Biden joins battle for Senate as top Republican accepts win

President-elect Joe Biden threw his weight behind the Democratic battle for control of the US Senate on Tuesday, as his White House win was finally acknowledged by top Republicans and holdout foreign leaders.

Biden flew into Georgia — a southern state he won in an upset against President Donald Trump — to host a rally for two Democratic candidates in runoff races that will determine the Senate’s balance of power.

“Honk for your next United States senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock,” Biden told the crowd at the drive-in event in Atlanta as he urged voters to turn out in force on January 5.

“Send me these two men, and we will control the Senate!”

One day after the Electoral College affirmed Biden’s victory, attention shifted to the looming Senate battle — and to the shape of the incoming administration, as Biden also announced he had nominated Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor and presidential rival, as secretary of transportation.

Buttigieg would be the first openly gay person confirmed by the Senate to a presidential cabinet post — in line with Biden’s pledge to usher in the most diverse cabinet ever when he takes office on January 20.

And while Trump still refuses to concede — continuing to tweet baseless allegations of mass fraud that have been rejected in dozens of lawsuits — top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell finally broke his silence with a message to the president: it’s over.

EU and UK narrow gaps on post-Brexit trade, but no deal yet

British and EU negotiators were closing in Wednesday on a deal to oversee fair competition in a post-Brexit trade deal, but remain deeply divided over fishing.

As intense talks continued in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “the next days are going to be decisive”.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said separately: “There’s every opportunity, every hope, that I have that our friends and partners across the Channel will see sense and do a deal.”

Many supposed deadlines have already been missed, as the EU chief admitted. But, with two weeks until Britain leaves the EU single market, time is finally running out.

Fortune favours Pirates as Makaringe strikes late to hand Bucs win

A late goal by Fortune Makaringe was enough to give Orlando Pirates a deserved win in their DStv Premiership match against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

It looked like the Buccaneers were bungling what should have been an easy win against a 10-man Chilli Boys when Makaringe scored.

Pirates should have done better than just the one goal, but with the win, the Bucs moved to third place on the log, four behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. For Chippa, the loss added to their problems as they remain 14th, with just five points after seven games.

Von Berg the star with the ball as Knights romp to another victory

The combination of left-arm seam and leg-spin that Duan Jansen and Shaun von Berg brought to the Knights attack really hurt the Imperial Lions in their Cricket South Africa 4-Day Domestic Cup match in Bloemfontein, with the central franchise wrapping up a nine-wicket win midway through the final afternoon on Wednesday.

Von Berg was the star of the show with four for 68 in 29 overs on Wednesday, giving him match figures of nine for 161 in 57 overs, as the Lions were bowled out for 262 and then 227 in their follow-on innings. That left the Knights with just 18 runs to score in the second innings for victory.

The 20-year-old Jansen chipped in with the vital wickets of first-innings centurion Rassie van der Dussen for 14 on the third evening, and then Lions opener Dominic Hendricks on Wednesday for an obdurate 98, as the paceman finished with four for 44 on franchise debut.

Uncertain future is playing tricks with the Cheetahs – Blommetjies

The Cheetahs’ below-par performances in the Currie Cup are directly related to the uncertainty about the team’s future, said seasoned fullback Clayton Blommetjies.

“The uncertainty at the Cheetahs and where the team will play in future is in the heads of some of the players,” said Blommetjies.

“Personally I don’t think it should have an effect because we are professional players, but for some it does,” he said.

The 30-year-old Blommetjies, who recently played his 100th game for the Cheetahs, is in his final season with the franchise, after previously turning out for the Bulls, Scarlets and Leicester Tigers.

