Malawi’s Bingu Stadium rejects Bushiri’s request to use venue for ‘miracle night’ service

The Bingu National Stadium management has denied Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri’s request to use the stadium for his “miracle night” cross-over service on 31 December.

In a letter addressed to the church’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo on Friday, the management said the stadium may not be able to host the event because despite communication that the number to attend be reduced, the event is most likely to attract people beyond the normal capacity of the stadium.

“This will contravene the Covid-19 pandemic preventive measures,” reads the letter.

The stadium will also be undergoing maintenance in preparation for CAF inspection which will happen in early January 2021.

“At the time of CAF inspection, management may not have enough time to restore the stadium to its normal status due to anticipated damages and losses during your function. It takes a long time for such damages or losses to be repaired or recovered respectively as seen from past experiences,” said the stadium manager.

Nyondo confirmed to The Citizen that the church had received the letter.

He said: “We confirm receipt of the letter from the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) management about the cancellation of hosting our Miracle Night Crossover on 31 December 2020. Our church administration is swiftly and, with necessary urgency and speed, acutely handling the matter and, therefore, we appeal for calm to all our members and followers under the circumstances. We shall keep you informed of any developments envisaged thereon.”

Following the announcement of Bushiri’s cross-over service in Malawi, South Africans vowed to travel to the country to attend the annual event.

The service was previously held at FNB Stadium.

“After having wonderful moments with God in prayers and also having your prayers for the 2020-2021 crossover night that we normally do in the FNB stadium. Looking at all that has been happening, starting with the pandemic and these problems we have been having, I’d like to announce to you that with God’s direction, we’ll be having the crossover 2020-2021 service in the Bingu stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi.

“We’ll be accommodating a reasonable number which the government has given due to Covid-19 regulations. it all happen with strict measures. Those who are able to travel must start preparations now,” said Bushiri, announcing the event.

The self-proclaimed prophet is currently in Malawi after fleeing South Africa with his wife Mary following their release on bail of R200,000 each last month, citing security reasons.

Bushiri, his wife, and others were arrested in October in connection with fraud, money laundering and theft worth more than R102 million.

