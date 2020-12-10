Daily news update: Meet Bushiri, ANC ‘can’t run SA’, booze bans don’t stop Covid-19, and much more

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

While the state is still scratching its head about how the Bushiris managed their great escape, fugitive Shepherd Bushiri is not only planning the mother of all crossover services, but has invited members to meet him at R7 000 a head.

On Tuesday, Bushiri announced he will host his first International Visitor’s Programme from Friday until Monday in Malawi, at which followers can meet Bushiri face-to-face.

Leading political analyst Xolani Dube says the fact that the ANC received a notice for the attaching of property at its Luthuli House head office is testimony to the ANC’s inability to manage itself or run the country.

“It’s no surprise that a court order has been granted for their property to be attached. It’s not the first time that the ANC has not honoured its commitments, or defaulted on payments. We need not look at this in isolation because in the past, the party failed to pay many people,” he said.

As we prepare to close the book on 2020, it is right to look back on the year we have experienced. This year has been tough for all South Africans but even more so for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), says Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, defence and military veterans minister.

The SANDF has been progressively asked to do more for less for several years now. This year, however, was unprecedented, but it was a challenge that the members who make up this proud national asset accepted and met, starting with the highly successful repatriation of South African nationals stranded in China after the outbreak of Covid-19.

Anti-lockdown crusaders Pandemics Data and Analytics (Panda) has again challenged the wisdom of reimposing a curfew and alcohol restrictions in Nelson Mandela Bay, saying there has been no tangible link between alcohol consumption and the spread of Covid-19.

“The link between alcohol consumption late at night and the spread of the virus has not been established,” said Shayne Krige, one of the founders of Panda.

A global survey involving more than 8000 employees from small-to-medium businesses has revealed some interesting remote working habits – some of which will be hard to kick if workers are made to return to office spaces in the new year.

The survey, commissioned by global cybersecurity company Kaspersky, found some workers from South Africa admitted to enjoying working in the nude, outside (perhaps not simultaneously), taking sneaky cat naps on shift, and being able to sleep in just a little longer.

Confusion and disbelief were etched on the faces of members of the Zulu royal family and chiefs as one of the women accused of murdering Zulu prince Lethukuthula Zulu looked at them and uttered a “sorry” as she left the dock.

Tshegofatso Moremane, Margeret Koaile, Portia Mmola, Gontshe Tlholoe and Dakalo Mbedzi appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the continuation of their bail application.

The Plett Rage has been cancelled after the organisers failed get permission from Garden Route officials.

They also decided it was the right thing to do morally given the information available on Covid-19, especially on the Garden Route where there was a resurgence of the virus.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.