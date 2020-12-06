Daily news update: Another DA spat, Agrizzi speaks, matric rewrite outrage, hearse in flames

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

After an explosive revelation that she had allegedly been granted a sabbatical that she did not request by DA leader John Steenhuisen, DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has once again taken to Twitter to lament the way she has been treated by the party’s leader.

This after he extended her three months’ sick leave by another three, saying he is concerned about her health.

Parents and matric students across South Africa have been left outraged after an announcement by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga that maths paper two would be rewritten on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 at 2pm and the physical science exam would be rewritten on Thursday, 17 December 2020 at 9am.

This after three 2020 matric exam papers were leaked and one person was arrested in connection with the leaks.

Taking to social media on after the announcement was made, parents and students alike lamented how the decision affects their lives and plans.

A hearse carrying a body, apparently on its way to a viewing with the family of the deceased, caught fire on Saturday.

According to the Drakenstein Municipality, Fire Services responded to call at 8:14 this morning in Broadway Street in Paarl East.

Zimbabwean police briefly detained a former finance minister and top opposition official late Friday on a charge of assaulting a Russian national last month, his party’s spokeswoman said Saturday.

Tendai Biti, 53, was freed on $10,000 bail after a night behind bars, after having been charged with assault. Provincial head magistrate in Harare, Vongai Muchuchuti, set his case to January 18 for trial.

Speaking from his hospital bed while hooked up to a number of beeping machines along with a steady supply of oxygen, former Bosasa COO-turned-whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi has promised that he has more bombshells to drop.

He admitted that he was emotional about being alive despite everything he has been through because he believes that “there is so much more to tell and so much more to do”.

As such, he promised to write a second book.

“One good thing is, I’ve had a lot of time to think and a lot of time to remember and I can tell you now, the second book is coming out. They thought this one was a best seller… Forget it, the next one is going to be a killer.”

The Bulls produced a telling mix of power in the tight phases and slick attacking play in the second half to run away with their Currie Cup match against the Free State Cheetahs at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, eventually romping to a 40-13 victory.

The Bulls started like a house on fire, cruising to a 13-3 lead after the first quarter, but the Cheetahs, taking advantage of their impressive scrum and some errors in judgement by the Bulls in their own territory, dominated the rest of the first half and the score was level 13-13 at halftime. And that was with the Free Staters wasting a few opportunities for more points.

Bucs were 1-0 down from the early stages of the game courtesy of Mduduzi Mdantsane.

But his goal was later canceled out by Vincent Pule, before City took the lead once again before half-time through Abbubaker Mobara, only for Pule to strike back again and level the scores in the second half.

The game wasn’t short of entertainment and there could have been many goals scored on the day, especially coming from Pirates.

With the draw, Pirates have now recorded 10 points from six games, while the Mother City based outfit are on nine points.

