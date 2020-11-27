BlackFriday2020 off to quiet start in SA

It has been a fairly quiet Black Friday morning this year, with a number of big retailers rolling out specials over past few days.

Due to Covid-19, it seems like most South Africans were likely to look for Black Friday deals online to avoid being in crowded shops.

1/4 Black friday shoppers pass a store with black friday specials in Centurion mall, 27 November 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/4 Black friday shoppers enter a Pick n Pay store with black friday specials in Centurion mall, 27 November 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/4 A lone Black friday shopper leaves a Toy Kingdom store with black friday specials in Centurion mall, 27 November 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/4 A small que outside a Hi-Fi Corporation store with black friday specials in Centurion mall, 27 November 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Here is where to find some deals

Game has been rolling out Black Friday deals throughout the month. Their catalogues are now also available online.

Makro, meanwhile, is having a massive Black Friday sale with as much as 80% off. Catalogues are available here.

Takealot.com is having a massive Blue Dot sale on not just appliances but “toys, phones, fragrances, gaming, and more”, according to their website.

Deals for iPhones, MacBooks, iMacs, and other Apple accessories are also available as the iStore Black Friday sale runs from 23 November to 29 November, both instore and online.

Big clothing deals this year are available at Mr Price, Superbalist, Sportscene, Markham, Foschini, and more.

NicheMarket has a handy post up with a selection of 278 stores, with deals available for beauty products, DIY and hardware, books, food and wine, jewellery and accessories, among many others.

