Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Agrizzi still in ICU and Firearm Amnesty period extended

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Covid-19 update: 1,372 new cases reported in SA as global infections reach 50 million

As of Sunday, 8 November the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 737,278 with 1,372 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

20 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 19 from Eastern Cape and 1 from Gauteng.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 19,809.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” the Minister said.

Recoveries now stand at 679,688 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.

4,980,440 tests have been conducted with 17,266 new tests confirmed since the last report.

Agrizzi stable but not ready to leave ICU, says lawyer

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is in a stable condition but is expected to remain in ICU “for a long time”, according to his lawyer.

Agrizzi’s lawyer, Mannie Witz, said his client was in a “reasonably stable” condition and was still in ICU, awaiting the results of tests on his kidneys, blood and oxygen levels.

Agrizzi had a heart attack in hospital on 21 October, News24 previously reported. At the time, he was placed on life support.

He was rushed to hospital after spending a night in prison but when his condition worsened, he was transferred to a private facility.

The heart attack happened a week after the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court denied Agrizzi bail in a matter in which he faced charges of corruption for allegedly making payments to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

This decision was later overturned and he was granted bail in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

In terms of his bail conditions, Agrizzi has put up his property in Italy, which is estimated to be worth around R16 million, as surety. Should he abscond, he will forfeit that property.

Firearm Amnesty period extended to 31 January 2021

The latest National Crime Statistics once again showed that firearms were the preferred weapon in the commission of most violent crimes.

Reducing the circulation of firearms may potentially reduce the scourge of violent crimes quite significantly.

The restrictions of Levels 5 and 4 had prevented people from turning in illegal as well as their unlicensed and unwanted firearms and ammunition.

A new Firearm Amnesty approved by Parliament at the end of July for a period of six months, commenced on 1 August 2020 and will run until 31 January 2021.

The previous amnesty period, which was also intended for a period of six months, was derailed by the unexpected Covid-19 pandemic; despite this, the South African Police Service (SAPS) received a resounding 46 714 firearms.

The amnesty period creates an opportunity for members of the public to surrender unwanted firearms or firearms that are possessed illegally, to the SAPS without fear of being prosecuted.

10 year-old children out drinking is parents’ fault, not police’s says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele told the community of Langa in the Western Cape the police could not be chasing after 10-year-old children.

“What are police going to do with children who are 10 years old? We can’t hand over the responsibility of being parents; we cannot say that police must take care of 10-year-olds,” he said.

Cele spoke of an experience when he visited the area after a street party, and a mother asked for police assistance with her 10-year-old.

“As I was listening, I found myself surrounded by mothers, who said we call your police to help us with our kids here,” he explained.

“Where do they get alcohol, at 10 years old? I said to the mothers that police need to be put in order, but parents need to be put in order too,” he said.

Cele was hosting an Imbizo with the community of Langa on Saturday.

He said there may be some police officers who had not performed their duties, but it also fell on the community to take action in their area.

Rand Water to reduce water supply of three municipalities due to non-payment

Rand Water has announced that it would reduce water pressure for three of its municipal due to the non-payment for services rendered.

In a statement, Rand Water media relations manager Justice Mohale confirmed that the Emfuleni local municipality in Gauteng and the Victor Khanye and the Govan Mbeki local municipalities in Mpumalanga would be affected by the credit control measures.

Mohale said Rand Water would implement the credit control measures on Monday, 9 November.

He further said all three municipalities water pressure would reduced by 20%.

The Emfuleni municipality includes areas such as Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, Evaton and Sebokeng.

City of Cape Town agrees to return Kataza back to Slangkop

There was a celebratory mood in Tokai, Cape Town, on Saturday as a group of “baboon angels” huddled around a mobile phone to hear Ryno Engelbrecht announce that the City of Cape Town had acceded to his demands and that Kataza the baboon would be returned to its home range on Slangkop, Kommetjie.

The group had been protecting the beloved Cape chacma baboon for 75 days.

The “baboon angels”, a group of animal activists determined to protect the baboon from the urban hazards of Tokai, have been diligently monitoring and tracking it since its relocation from Slangkop to Tokai by the City in August.

Kataza was relocated after the City’s service provider, Human and Wildlife Solutions (HWS), conceded they were unable to manage the baboon in Kommetjie and submitted two applications to kill (“euthanise”) it, both of which were rejected.

In October, Engelbrecht launched an application in the High Court in Cape Town, accusing the City of animal cruelty in terms of the Animal Protection Act and challenged the City’s legal authority to manage wild animals.

In court papers, Engelbrecht demanded the removal of a GPS collar and ear tags, which had been fitted to track and identify the baboon, and its return to its home range on Slangkop.

The GPS collar and ear tags were removed days after filing the application, but there was no indication the City would return Kataza to Slangkop.

Instead, the City insisted the chacma baboon was successfully integrating into the Tokai troop, but this was dismissed by the “baboon angels”, who daily monitored and tracked the baboon through Tokai.

The City initially opposed the application, but the legal battle took a dramatic and unexpected turn on Friday when the City’s legal counsel requested a meeting with Engelbrecht’s counsel and offered to settle.

The agreement confirms “the City intends relocating it to the Slangkop troop… as soon as practically possible” and that “if it needs veterinary attention, it will be provided”.

Hospital porter suspended for putting body into broken fridge

The badly decomposed body of Rose Mosikare from North West lead to her distraught family lodging a formal complaint with hospital management, after they went to collect it for burial on 27 October.

This has lead to the suspension of the implicated official, following added outrage and pressure from the Democratic Alliance (DA), African National Congress (ANC) and the provincial health department itself, who demanded that no stone be left unturned in holding those responsible for the incident accountable.

OFM News reports that, according to Health MEC, Madoda Sambatha, the deceased was admitted to the hospital on 6 September 2020 after falling ill. Following a CAT scan, she was transferred to Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp to have a tumour removed.

Mosikare was transported back to Mafikeng Provincial Hospital following the operation, which is where she died on 25 October. It’s believed this is when the porter, placed her body in the dysfunctional fridge drawer.

The family received counselling and a written apology from the department, before taking Mosikare’s body into their custody for burial.

The DA has, however, described the apology as a “feeble one” in their statement, emphasising that the “poor quality of care provided in provincial medical facilities is costing the department billions of Rands each year in medical negligence claims”.

It is unknown if the family intends on suing the hospital and the department.

WATCH: Biden calls for unity after beating Trump, world celebrates

Democrat Joe Biden urged unity Saturday night and promised “a new day for America” in his first national address since he won the tense US election and ended the historically turbulent and divisive era of Donald Trump.

After jogging onto the outdoor stage to the sounds of Bruce Springsteen in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden delivered a message of hope and healing to a crowd of cheering supporters and tens of millions more on television.

The victory speech followed a desperately bitter election conducted in the midst of a raging coronavirus pandemic. But instead of sounding triumphant, Biden’s accent was more on changing hearts in a country split down the middle between Democrats and Republicans.

Promising “not to divide but unify,” Biden reached out directly to Trump supporters, declaring “they’re not our enemies, they’re Americans.”

“Let’s give each other a chance,” he said, urging the country to “lower the temperature. Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end, here and now.”

Casting his eye further, Biden said he would “make America respected around the world again” — a reference to Trump’s tearing up of traditional diplomatic ties.

Hunt admits Chiefs got what they deserved in Pirates humiliation

Gavin Hunt admitted Kaizer Chiefs’ 5-0 hammering by Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinals was a fair representation of the gap between the two sides over the two legs.

Pirates followed up a 3-0 hammering of Amakhosi in the first leg with a 2-0 win at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon, cruising into the final, where they will now play Bloemfontein Celtic.

Chiefs, meanwhile, failed to have a shot at goal in the first half, when they were trying to overturn a 3-0 deficit, and none of their attacking players have now scored in league and cup in six games since the start of the season.

Amakhosi have netted just three times, with an own goal giving them a league win over Chippa United, and fullback Yagan Sasman netting both goals in the 2-1 MTN8 quarterfinal victory over Maritzburg United.

Energised Stormers looking forward to a return to Newlands – Dobson

Already bracing for a Cheetahs backlash, the confident Stormers are sweating over the injuries of wing Edwill van der Merwe and lock David Meihuizen this week.

The Stormers bounced back from their disappointing showing at Loftus the week before with a six-try bonus-point win of 39-6 against Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday, to move to second on the log, but six points adrift of the pace-setting Bulls.

Also having to still face the Sharks away in their final game, coach John Dobson said they will assess Van der Merwe and Meihuizen this week after both picked up hard knocks against Griquas.

“They will both go for scans before we can say what is wrong with them,” said Dobson after the Stormers’ third win in four starts.

“It will, however, be great to be back at Newlands for only the second time against a good Cheetahs side where we will hopefully build on this performance,” said Dobson. The Stormers’ last three games were away – in Nelspruit, Pretoria and Kimberley.

Lions coach Gwavu hoping speedster Sipamla will strike quickly against Cobras

Young fast bowler Lutho Sipamla was signed amidst much fanfare by the Imperial Lions in mid-year and coach Wandile Gwavu is hopeful that they will now be able to get him on the park after an injury niggle and give their attack greater penetration in their second 4-Day Domestic Series match, against the Cape Cobras at the Wanderers from Monday.

The defending champions lost by nine wickets to the Dolphins in Durban in the opening round and they took just four wickets in the match, so they certainly need a sharper edge to their attack.

Sipamla, a rising star for the Proteas, should certainly provide the pace that is usually a necessity at the Wanderers, but Gwavu said a change in personnel alone will not turn around their fortunes

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.