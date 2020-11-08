Rand Water to reduce water supply of three municipalities due to non-payment

Rand Water has announced that it would reduce water pressure for three of its municipal due to the non-payment for services rendered.

In a statement, Rand Water media relations manager Justice Mohale confirmed that the Emfuleni local municipality in Gauteng and the Victor Khanye and the Govan Mbeki local municipalities in Mpumalanga would be affected by the credit control measures.

Mohale said Rand Water would implement the credit control measures on Monday, 9 November.

He further said all three municipalities water pressure would reduced by 20%.

The Emfuleni municipality includes areas such as Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, Evaton and Sebokeng.

“Emfuleni’s arrear amount due to Rand Water currently stood at R994 million, while the total outstanding amount due by the municipality was R 1.1 billion,” Mohale said.

He continued to say the arrear amount due to Rand Water by the Victor Khanye municipality – includes areas such as Delmas, Botleng, Eloff and Sundra – stood at R185 million, while the total amount owed was R194 million.

Mohale added that the arrear amount owed by the Govan Mbeki municipality stood at R314 million, while the total amount owed was R351 million.

The Govan Mbeki municipality includes areas such as Bethal, Embalenhle, Leandra and Kinross.

“In all three of these matters, the municipalities have failed to honour the agreements made to settle the outstanding amounts due to Rand Water.

“Rand Water will now implement these credit control measures to compel the municipalities to meet their obligations to the settle amounts due to for water services rendered,” he said.

“Rand Water has informed the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation in writing of its intention to implement the credit control measures, as well as the MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Co-operative Governance in Gauteng and the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in Mpumalanga.

“The Department of the National Treasury has also been informed,” Mohale continued to say.

This article first appeared on Sedibeng Star and was republished with permission.

