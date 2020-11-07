General 7.11.2020 03:19 pm

Load reduction: Prepare for blackouts in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State, KZN

Citizen reporter
Load reduction: Prepare for blackouts in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State, KZN

Picture: iStock

The utility urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will be implementing load reduction which will impact certain areas in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday, 7 November 2020.

In a statement, Eskom said the implementation of load reduction was due “to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure”.

The affected areas include:

Gauteng: 

Eskom said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm in Soweto and Vaal.

Source: Eskom.

Mpumalanga:

The power utility further said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 9pm in the Ehlanzeni district.

  • Driekoppies and Aniva
  • Kahhoyi and Steenbok
  • Mshadza
  • Matsulu B
  • Oakley, Cunningmore A. Tekamahala and Thusanang

KwaZulu-Natal:

Load reduction in KZN will be implemented from 5pm to 7pm in Newcastle and other areas mentioned.

Source: Eskom.

Limpopo:

The Mopani and Capricorn districts will be impacted by load reduction from 5pm to 9pm.

Source: Eskom.

Free State:

Meanwhile, load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 8pm in Lejweleputswa district.

Source: Eskom.

The power utility also urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

“During the load reduction implementation, customers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid power surges when power returns. Failure to do so may lead to transformer trips or failures, and damages to household appliances when supply is restored,” Eskom said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs & viral WATCH: Yes, we’re STILL talking about Katlego Maboe

Motoring News Which is quicker: Powered-up Toyota Hilux or Ford Thunder? The results are in

World Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

Covid-19 ‘SA can’t afford another lockdown, economy needs to recover,’ says Winde

Personal Finance Beware of SARS payment emails


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition