Puppet show canned following complaints about LGBTQIA+ undertones

PREMIUM!
Puppet show canned following complaints about LGBTQIA+ undertonesGeneral 19 mins ago
On Thursday, Du Plessis claimed he received a call from Pierneef to inform him they were no longer allowed to host the show at the theatre following complaints from the public.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Update: Move to Lockdown Level 3 ‘simply not true’ Ramaphosa says
News Update Gayton and Kenny ‘not to blame’ for abandoned Riverlea mine
Politics Zondo’s a crook, says irate Juju
Covid-19 SA simply cannot afford another hard lockdown, warns professor
Science Moon richer in water than once thought