 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Puppet show canned following complaints about LGBTQIA+ undertones

General 19 mins ago

On Thursday, Du Plessis claimed he received a call from Pierneef to inform him they were no longer allowed to host the show at the theatre following complaints from the public.

Marizka Coetzer
27 Oct 2020
06:08:46 PM
PREMIUM!
Puppet show canned following complaints about LGBTQIA+ undertones

Zinzi the zebra, Harry the hippo, King the lion, Mira the ant, Toni the tiger. Picture: Supplied

A Corona-themed children’s puppet show was canned at the last minute apparently after a complaint from a member of the public about the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Pansexual, Transgender, Genderqueer, Queer, Intersexed, Agender, Asexual, and Ally community (LGBTQIA+) undertone of the production. In August, Marco du Plessis created a puppet show, Drizzles, which covered multiple languages and stories with LGBTQIA+ undertones such as a gay zebra and a same-sex couple who educated the children. The puppet show was scheduled to be on stage on 29 and 30 October at the Perneef Children’s Theatre, but was, however, cancelled last week by theatre...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Update: Move to Lockdown Level 3 ‘simply not true’ Ramaphosa says

News Update Gayton and Kenny ‘not to blame’ for abandoned Riverlea mine

Politics Zondo’s a crook, says irate Juju

Covid-19 SA simply cannot afford another hard lockdown, warns professor

Science Moon richer in water than once thought


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.