Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Agrizzi’s health ‘worsens’, Siyabonga Gama’s ‘generous’ settlement agreement

As of Monday, the total number of detected Covid-19 cases is 705, 254, with 1,461 new cases identified since the last report, the department of health has announced.

61 more deaths have also been reported: 21 from Eastern Cape, 19 from the Free State, 1 from Mpumalanga, 3 from KwaZulu-Natal, 3 from Gauteng, 8 from Western Cape and 6 from Northern Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18,492.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 629,260, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%,” said the department.

Taxpayers forked out a total of R13 million for former Transnet group chief executive Siyabonga Gama’s settlement agreement, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture heard on Monday.

The chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo commented that Gama’s settlement agreement was extremely generous and to top it off, Gama had been found guilty of three serious acts of misconduct.

The department of water and sanitation has allocated a further R911 million for the 2020/21 financial year, in a bid to solve pollution plaguing the Vaal River.

A total of R1.2 billion, including the latest funds allocation, has been invested to clear sewage pollution in the river. Plans include building an additional wastewater treatment capacity, and pump stations.

The government on Monday issued a revised list of what it deems “high-risk countries”, based on a risk categorisation model, in light of the current pandemic.

The list is compiled by ministers of health, home affairs and tourism, and was done in a way that “strikes a balance between saving lives and protecting livelihoods”.

No changes were made to travel in Africa.

August data confirms the Bureau for Economic Research’s (BER) view that quarterly GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is set for a sizeable rebound in the third quarter, but the bureau warns about the fourth quarter, for which it only “pencilled in” annualised growth of 1%.

According to the BER Weekly report, data from Stats SA for August shows that all sectors, except wholesale trade, performed better in August relative to July, although momentum is slowing. Some sectors are expected to expand by more than 200% on a quarterly, seasonally adjusted and annualised basis.

The former Bosasa boss was denied bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, despite his lawyers arguing his health should be taken into account.

Agrizzi made his first appearance at the court on Wednesday having failed to show up due to illness earlier this month.

Media personality Nandi Madida has come out to clear the air on a news report that alleged she is in a legal battle with her “manager”.

Sunday World reported that Madida’s “manager” Thamsanqa Fakazi swindled about R3.7 million of the money she has earned as an ambassador for beauty brand LUX. The musician and TV presenter has been the face for LUX since August 2017 and has flourished in ad campaigns and TV adverts.

Zodwa Wabantu is back entertaining the masses during Lockdown Level, 1 and the dancer’s latest gig has raised some eyebrows.

Many artists and performers are back on stage, with fans packing venues while adhering to little or no social distancing, or wearing of masks. In Zodwa’s recent booked event in Soshanguve, Pretoria the controversial entertainer shared various videos of her performance and how attendees jammed packed the venue to see her.

The All Blacks may have unearthed the next Jonah Lomu after 21-year-old Caleb Clarke proved to be a one-man demolition squad in the All Blacks’ 27-7 whipping of Australia in Auckland Sunday.

Clarke, the son of former All Black Eroni Clarke, takes an uncomplicated approach to using his 1.84 metre, 107kg frame.

“When you get the ball, just run. You don’t have to think about anything,” he said after his first Test start, after making his debut off the bench last week in the drawn first Bledisloe Cup Test.

Gavin Hunt began his tenure as Chiefs coach with a hard fought 2-1 win over Maritzburg United at home on Sunday afternoon. It was indeed a hard win from Amakhosi as they had to come back from a Thabiso Kutumela goal, with defender Yagan Sasman scoring a brace for Amakhosi in a space of two minutes to make sure that his team goes through to the next round. The Team of Choice wasted many chances to kill off the game in the first half.

Posted yet again by Thailand-based Headlight Magazine and the car_secrets Instagram page, the latest depictions are of the top-spec LE model, which boasts chrome side steps and silver roof rails, full LED headlights and the same diamond cut two-tone black-and-chrome wheels that debuted on the current European-spec model last year. Captured for the first time though is the rear facia, which gets new LED light clusters and a revised tailgate without the integrated spoiler.

Fresh from making its spy shot debut last month, as captured by motor1.com, a new report from the United Kingdom has claimed that BMW’s incoming X8 will spawn the most powerful M badged derivative the division has ever made.

According to Britain’s Autocar, who posted an additional pair of images, and in-line with previous reports, the X8 M will feature the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 combined with an electric motor for a total system output of 559 kW and instead of the initially claimed 552 kW.

