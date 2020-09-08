Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, another D-Day for Kaizer Chiefs and Semenya loses court bid

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 640,441, with 1,079 new cases, Health Minister Zweli Minister has announced.

The country has recorded 82 more Covid-19 deaths: 27 from KwaZulu-Natal, 15 from Gauteng, 9 from Eastern Cape, 6 from Free State, 5 from Northern Cape, 20 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 15,086.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

A 52-year-old woman was arrested in a mall in Walmer, Port Elizabeth on Tuesday after she pointed a pistol at EFF members protesting in front of a Clicks store.

A number of EFF supporters were also arrested after the altercation.

The gun-toting granny and a friend were apparently shopping at the mall when they were accosted by rowdy protesters. Without hesitation, one of the women took a pistol out of her handbag and pointed it at one of the protesters.

The EFF has waged war on Clicks over an advert for a hair care product by Unilever’s TRESemmé that surfaced on its website last week. The advert included images of a black women’s hair accompanied by the words “dry, damaged” and “frizzy and dull” next to images of white women’s hair and the words “fine and flat” and “normal”.

Both Unilever and the retailer have since apologised and the advert has since been removed.

The commission heard on Tuesday that Santaco was of the view that another contributing factor for violence within the industry was how existing members of taxi associations grossly inflate their joining fees, with the excess money paid by newly joining members then shared among the existing members.

Bafana Magagula told the commission that Santaco’s leadership has engaged with associations, calling on them to desist from this practice as it leads to fights within the industry.

Restriction on the sale of goods as well as catering and accommodation saw the trade, catering and accommodation industry decreasing by 67.6%. The decreased economic activity affected wholesale, retail and motor trade, as well as catering and accommodation. The lockdown restrictions also affected the transport, storage and communication industry which decreased by 67.9%.

In continuing his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture, former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi highlighted the day he met two members of the Gupta family, brothers Ajay and Atul, at a meeting where the ANC’s then top six had a table at a Gala dinner.

The dinner was part of the TNA’s advertising deal with Eskom in fundraising on the eve of the ANC’s rally on 8 January 2014, in Nelspruit.

After announcing their many changes and features in August, DStv has given a bit more detail into their lineup changes.

Already announced during their DStv Showcase 2020, which included cutting two movie channels and now the cutting of Disney XD and Fox Life, MyBroadBand reports.

Multichoice has also cut BBC First channel on DStv, saying they will “refresh its British entertainment lineup”.

Reality TV star and social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza has left fans in disbelief after revealing that he paid a whopping R150,000 for a new smile.

Yup. R150,000 for a set of new gnashers installed by celebrity dentist Dr Alexander Faizi Yousssefián-Rawháni (aka Dr Smile, Lex Leo).

Kaizer Chiefs appeal over a Fifa transfer ban is set to be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland on Wednesday, with the club hoping to be allowed to sign players in the upcoming transfer window.

Fifa banned Chiefs from signing players for two transfer windows after they were found to have broken the rules in a deal that saw Madagascan international Andriamirado Andrianarimanana move to them from Fosa Juniors in August 2018.

Middle-distance star Caster Semenya says she will continue to fight controversial new international athletics rules, despite losing the latest round of an ongoing battle.

Upholding a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which allowed World Athletics to restrict Semenya from competing in her specialist 800m distance, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court confirmed on Tuesday it had dismissed legal appeals made by Semenya and Athletics South Africa, who had claimed the 29-year-old former world champion’s human rights had been violated.

Ford is reportedly working on a seven-seat version of the Kuga aimed at the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Nissan X-Trail and the forthcoming long wheelbase Hyundai Tucson.

According to Australia’s carsguide.com.au, the stretched wheelbase model will form part of the fourth generation not due for at least another two to three years, with production poised to take place alongside the standard model in Valencia, Spain.

