Daily news update: Magashule summoned, Comrades Marathon winner severely injured and KZN braces for influx of tourists

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

ANC NEC: Magashule summoned, Ramaphosa to discuss CR17 campaign

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has received a letter summoning him to appear before the party’s integrity commission, the party’s Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte confirmed on Sunday that

Appearing on eNCA’s The Fix, Duarte said Magashule needed to clarify his remarks during an interview in July where he stated he would not step down if he was accused of corruption. She said the secretary-general can not refuse to appear before the committee and that a meeting will be set up when it’s convenient for both.

Couple killed as thousands march against farm murders

On the same day that thousands of people marched around the country to protest against farm murders, a husband and wife were shot and killed during a farm attack in the Normandien area.

According to the Newcastle Advertiser, Glen and Vida Rafferty returned home to their farm at around 10.30pm on Saturday evening, where they were overpowered and killed by a group of attackers at the entrance to the property. It is believed the Rafferty’s dog was also shot.

Watch: Massive 2.4m black mamba caught on Addington Beach

Durban beach goers were in for a surprise this week as a massive 2.47 meter female black mamba had to be rescued on Addington Beach.

According to the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR), they were contacted by Metro Search and Rescue at 1pm on Tuesday.

Former iron-man triathlete Nick Bester ‘beaten up by thugs’

Former elite athlete Nick Bester has been admitted to hospital after being attacked at the weekend in an alleged assault.

Photographs surfaced on social media yesterday, apparently taken before Bester was admitted to hospital.

KZN braces for influx of tourists as province opens its doors

All toll booths at KwaZulu-Natal borders are braced for an influx of motorists heading to KZN tourist hotspots to rewind and relax on discounted deals after President Cyril Ramaphosa shifted the country to lockdown Level 2, permitting inter-provincial travel.

“It’s time to travel again … unforgettable experiences are here again.” That is the enticing message from Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) to coincide with the relaxation of inter-provincial travel and massively discounted offers by the tourist trade.

Kaizer Chiefs coach snubs media after Wits defeat

Middendorp was scheduled to attend a Zoom press conference at 7pm SA time to discuss his team’s loss, but was not available, a move that could land him in hot water with the Premier Soccer League.

READ MORE: Wits strike late to dent Chiefs title hopes.

According to the PSL handbook, coaches are obliged to attend official post-match press conferences.

Baroka stun Sundowns and hand Kaizer Chiefs a title lifeline

Mamelodi Sundowns squandered an opportunity to leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs at the summit of the Absa Premiership standings after the Brazilians suffered a 1-0 defeat to Baroka FC at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday evening.

Sundowns and Bakgaga kicked-off moments after Amakhosi dropped three points in the dying stages of their encounter with Bidvest Wits, as Gavin Hunt’s men beat the Glamour Boys 1-0, meaning a win or a draw would have seen Downs moving to the top of the log for the first time this season.

Title holders Boks could be out of Rugby Championship

The Springboks could give the Rugby Championship a miss this year, with SA Rugby reportedly considering a switch to a new Eight Nations competition in Europe.

The Eight Nations series was initially expected to include all the teams from the annual Six Nations – England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales – along with Fiji and Japan.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.