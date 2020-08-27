General 27.8.2020 11:12 pm

Nelson Mandela’s doctor Vejay Ramlakan dies

News24 Wire
The cover of Mandela's Last Years by Vejay Ramlakan.

Ramlakan was the country’s former surgeon-general and headed Mandela’s medical team until his death in 2013.

Former South African president Nelson Mandela’s doctor, Vejay Ramlakan, died of a heart attack on Thursday.

Dr Ramlakan died after he was taken to the ICU at Fourways Hospital in Johannesburg on Thursday, his family confirmed.

He was 62.

“He died this afternoon at 15:30 at the Fourways Hospital after he was taken to the ICU,” younger brother, Anand, told News24.

He said their initial plans were to bury the doctor 48 hours after his passing, but since he was a prominent figure in the ANC, the family would still need to arrange with the party.

He wrote the controversial book, titled ” Mandela’s Last Years “, which was later withdrawn by the publisher after Mandela’s widow, Graça Machel, threatened to sue.

