Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Bushiri rape allegations, Petrol price and Zuma’s alleged involvement in ANN7

As of Thursday, South Africa has recorded a total of 618,286 Covid-19 cases, with 2585 new cases identified, said Health Minister Zweli mkhize.

126 more deaths were recorded: 48 from KwaZulu-Natal, 33 from Gauteng, 25 from Eastern Cape and 20 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 13,628.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%,” said Mkhize.

With advocate Mpho Rasivhethele leading the evidence, the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture heard evidence about former president Jacob Zuma’s alleged role in broadcast channel ANN7.

The evidence related to aspects of former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram testimony. Sundaram was recruited by the Gupta family to assist in setting up the broadcast channel.

In 2019, Sundaram told the commission that he was present at three meetings at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, which is the official presidential residence, where Atul and Ajay Gupta met with Zuma.

“It is not the president’s duty to arrest people. The day you have a president arresting people and prosecuting will be the end of democracy. The role of a president is to strengthen institutions to do their work. Institutions must do their work!”

These are the words of president Cyril Ramaphosa in response to questions from members of parliament regarding corruption, maladministration, the conduct of public servants who amass ill-gotten gains from working with government through their own companies, and the work of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), among other institutions.

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri has denied rape allegations levelled against him by two women who spoke to eTV in an interview that aired on Wednesday evening.

Police confirmed to the channel that they were investigating the rape allegations against Bushiri.

One of the victims alleged the pastor would stare at her during the church services and sometimes stood next to her during his sermons. Not long after that, a church elder allegedly told her Bushiri wanted to meet her at a hotel “to pray”.

The Automobile Association (AA) has revised its final fuel price prediction for September by announcing a slightly smaller decrease in the price of 95 unleaded, but a more substantial dive in the price of diesel and illuminating paraffin.

Commenting on the final unaudited data report by the Central Energy Fund, the AA said it expects the price of petrol to drop by four cents a litre as opposed to nine, diesel by 19 cents instead of seven and illuminating paraffin by 24 cents instead of 12. The fortunes of 93 unleaded users will however go the other way with an expected uptake of six cents.

Model Lerato Moloi has had a victory at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court when the interim protection order against her was dismissed.

Retired comedian Mongezi “Tol Ass Mo” Ngcobondwane took legal action after the model accused him of sexual assault and rape. Her attorney Thato Mahapa said Ngocbondwane applied for the protection order on 15 June, an interim protection order was served on 17 June.

Master KG’s drive to reach 100 million views for his Jerusalema music video on YouTube could have raked in over R3 million in ad revenue for Openmic Productions.

This is according to Social Blade, a website that tracks user statistics for YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and Twitter.

The data that the website pulled for the Openmic Productions YouTube channel, where most of Master KGs music videos are hosted, shows that the page received over 58 million new views in the last 30 days and based on YouTube’s revenue model, that is a possible $14,000 – $235,000 in revenue from ads displayed on the channel.

Mamelodi Sundowns have caught up to Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the Absa Premiership standings after beating Amakhosi 1-0 at Orlando Stadium last night, setting the league title race up for an exciting photo finish with three games to go.

Gaston Sirino’s 34th minute goal was enough to get Masandawana the full points. Sundowns are still in second spot due to Chiefs’ better goal difference.

Cricket South Africa has officially parted ways with its chief executive Thabang Moroe, announcing that he has been fired with immediate effect for serious misconduct.

The severity of his misdemeanours were only likely to be revealed in the coming months, however, as the dismissed administrator’s legal team had already indicated they would fight his axing in court.

Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) long serving AJ supercharged V8 engine will remain in production for at least another three to five years after the clinching of a deal with former parent company Ford.

According to Britain’s Autocar, the engine, which has been in production since 1996 in multiple configurations, will now made at JLR’s Wolverhampton Plant once the Blue Oval shuts the doors of its Bridgend Plant in Wales at the end of next month.

Volkswagen’s submitting of a series of trademark applications for a range of ID based electric vehicles last month, has ignited speculation that a production version of the cancelled ID Buggy could materialise after all.

Officially ruled out from happening two months ago due to financial issues of chief supplier, e:GO Mobile, Britain’s Car Magazine has alleged that an offshoot called the Ruggedzz could well become a reality by 2025 as an affordable and easy maintain all-electric off-roader.

