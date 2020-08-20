Famous muso says his ancestors have sent the devil to torment him

A dark cloud hangs over South Africa’s own self-proclaimed Kwasakwasa Dance King, Steven Maloabotsheba Sefofa, after the untimely death of his blood sister and the impounding of his taxi by the traffic police last week.

The two unfortunate incidents happened just a week after Maloabotsheba gathered all his siblings to perform a ritual ceremony at his Bangalore in Mohlabaneng village outside Modjadjiskloof, formerly known as Duiwelskloof.

Now he thinks that his ancestors have sent the devil from Duiwelskloof to torment him. The 58-year-old celebrity also believest his ancestors are punishing him because he did not follow all relevant Balodzwi Clan ritual practices when appeasing them during the ceremony.

“I am a pure Molobedu who believes in traditional practices.

“During the ritual, we appease our ancestors through a ritual ceremony called Mophaso. During the event, we pour a home-brewed traditional beer called Mphapho on a sacred piece of land called Thokoleng. We then speak to our ancestors pouring a mixture of tobacco called snuff on the Thokoleng while at the same time calling their names. To ensure they accept us, they respond by rain, which often fills rivers and dams up to their banks,” he said.

But this time, according to Malo, as he is affectionately known by his fans, this was not the case.

“The ancestors responded [with] a vicious dust, accompanied by a tornado, which blew away some of the ornaments used during the ritual. I took it lightly but the following day, one of my taxi drivers called and told me that some ruthless traffic officers impounded my taxi. When I inquired, they told me that it had no operating licence,” he said.

Sefofa said his application licence was issued on July 22 but miraculously his taxi was impounded on August 5.

“My question is why they didn’t call me to collect it. What did they expect me to produce while they have my licence in their offices? This proves beyond any shadow of doubt that these officials are snoring on the job. I will take them to the highest court in the land. I will sue them,” he swears.

“I think I am cursed. I am a law-abiding citizen and I always do things by the book. I have applied for the operating licence and I am currently waiting for it. How do they then accuse me of failing to produce the licence when they have it in their offices? Was Minister Fikile Mbalula pulling a wool on our faces when he said licence expiry dates will only become invalid next year because of Covid-19?”

Malo said as if that was not enough, the following day he got another displeasing call from his younger brother, Jowie, who told him that his sister had passed on. Sefofa said his sister, Maggie Sefofa, 61, was suffering from depression and died in her sleep at home.

But yesterday the Limpopo provincial department of transport and community safety branded Malo a liar and a chancer. Departmental spokesperson, Matome Taueatswala Moremi said there was an application of transfer of operating licence from Steven Sefofa to Maureen Choolo Sefofa on 7 February this year.

“We can also confirm that the motor vehicle was impounded after the driver failed to produce an operating licence after he was stopped while carrying passengers for reward. But it must be understood that the vehicle did not belong to Sefofa but to someone. It must also be understood that according to law, the permit becomes your permit on the day you collect it because then it could be linked on the system. So Mr Sefofa must be honest and true to facts when telling the story to the media,” said Moremi.

– news@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.