Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Justice for Kwasa, SA celebrates #TheReturnOfAlcohol and Pirates stuck in draw zone

As of Tuesday, a cumulative total of 592,144 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded, with 2,258 new cases identified.

The country has also recorded 282 Covid-19 deaths – 66 from Eastern cape, 89 from Gauteng, 57 from KwaZulu-Natal, 3 from Northern Cape, 13 from Free State and 34 from Western Cape and 20 from North West. This brings the total Covid-19 deaths to 12,264.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

South Africans are again up in arms after another 20-year-old young woman, Kwasa Zozo Lugano, was allegedly killed by her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend for leaving him.

Zozo, a first year student at Wits University, was stabbed three times in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape on Monday, allegedly by an ex-boyfriend who did not want her to leave him.

#JusticeForKwasa trended on Twitter on Tuesday.

The hashtag #TheReturnOfAlcohol was trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning, the day the sale of alcohol officially resumed.

Booze and cigarettes were back on sale on Tuesday as the country transitioned to Level 2 of the lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement at the weekend.

The decision to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol has been welcomed by the liquor industry, including the likes of SAB and independent liquor traders and taverns, while it has been criticised by some, such as the EFF.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha has said the claim by EFF that the power utility’s CEO, Andre de Ruyter “has a long track record of working” with newly appointed COO at the entity’s subsidiary, Roteks Industries, “is disinformation”.

There is still no sign of the leopard that was spotted last week on the south side of a local estate on Garsfontein Road in the east of Pretoria.

Mooikloof Owners Association (MOA) on Friday communicated to residents that a leopard occasionally gained access to the estate since 7 August.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are calling for Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha to suspend health MEC Phophi Ramathuba and all officials who benefited from R900 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.

This comes after Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane accused senior government officials in the province and members of the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) of doing business with government.

With the worldwide acknowledgement and success, Master KG says he will continue to release more music for all his fans.

Jerusalema is not the first track that has brought attention to the Limpopo musician and producer’s talent to the world.

“The thing is, I was booked to perform in Europe beginning of this year before the pandemic. I was in France and Portugal, Lisbon, performing Skeleton Move and few other songs before Jerusalema. So I would definitely love to perform internationally again and to the fans all over the world.”

Media personality and Oasis Church pastor Khaya Mthethwa has offered to mediate between two members of his church after a young lady took to social media to accuse one of the pastors of the church of rape.

The young woman, named Zinhle, took to Twitter to recount her ordeal after a brief relationship with the accused.

According to Zinhle, prior to getting into the relationship, the pair made it clear that there would be no sexual intercourse during the relationship as Zinhle is both a virgin and an avid Christian who does not believe in sex before marriage.

However, according to Zinhle, things took a turn for the worse one evening in late April 2019 when they were spending time together.

Despite being five years old, notwithstanding a mid-life upgrade in 2017, a new claim from the United States has alleged that the current sixth generation Ford Mustang could well be renewed until the final quarter of 2022.

What is the Blue Oval’s only car in its United States line-up following the end of the Fusion at the end of last month, Automotive News reports that the debut of an all-new Mustang will take place in 2023, followed by a facelift two years later with an eighth generation not being planned after production of the seventh ends in 2030.

Orlando Pirates have failed to get their season going since the resumption after lockdown, and could only manage a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC at Ellis Park on Tuesday evening.

For Pirates, this was a third straight league draw, and most certainly their most disappointing, as stalemates with Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits were at least against sides with them in the higher reaches of the table.

National champion Ryan Gibbons is eager to build on his fine form when he makes his debut at the Tour de France later this month.

Gibbons was the only South African included in the eight-man team unveiled on Tuesday by local outfit NTT Pro Cycling for the three-week Grand Tour race starting on August 29.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed and thrilled to be selected for the Tour de France,” Gibbons said.

