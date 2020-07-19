General 19.7.2020 12:24 pm

Covid-19 closes 2 FS police stations

News24 Wire
Covid-19 closes 2 FS police stations

For illustration purpose. Picture: Pretoria Rekord North

The stations will be closed temporarily for decontamination, after staff members tested positive for the virus

Two Free State police stations – one in Bayswater and another in Smithfield – closed temporarily after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The police stations will be decontaminated.

According to a statement that the office of the Free State police commissioner released on Saturday, the Smithfield station will temporarily operate from the neighbouring Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit’s premises. The Bayswater station will temporarily operate from the nearby detectives’ offices.

The affected communities will be notified when the police stations are operational again.

Figures the Ministry of Health released on Saturday night indicated that the Free State had 9 004 positive cases and 47 deaths.

Earlier this month, Police Minister Bheki Cele said 5 000 officers became infected with the novel coronavirus and that 36 lost their lives.

In a virtual address, he told South African Police Service members that policing the Covid-19 pandemic had “come at a cost” and that “virtual psychological services and support” were available for members during their self-isolation and recovery.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Tackling the inequality pandemic: A new social contract for a new era’ 19.7.2020
Post-coronavirus cruises are not ready to sail 19.7.2020
Mkhize warns against complacency, as SA reaches 5th highest infections worldwide 18.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Woman’s body in mortuary for a month, while family thinks she’s in hospital

Eish! R20 000 if you can find a lost puppy!

Environment WATCH: Rhinos resist lions’ bullying

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding

Business News Taxis now have to fit ‘window jammers’ to keep air flowing


today in print

Read Today's edition