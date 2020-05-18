Witbank Police Station closed after Covid-19 case now fully operational

The Witbank Police Station, which was closed after a police officer tested positive for Covid-19, is now fully operational, announced the Mpumalanga police head on Monday.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma said the public could as from Monday access services at the station.

The station was temporarily closed on Friday 15 May after one member of the national public order police reserve unit tested positive for Covid-19.

Zuma said all health protocols have been followed and the affected member had been quarantined accordingly.

The station was provisionally closed so it could be decontaminated, he added.

“Members of the unit that were in close contact with the member were tested and are currently in self-isolation pending the outcome of their results,” said Zuma.

He thanked the board members of the Witbank Methodist Church for allowing the police to utilise their facility as a temporary police station for the past three days.

“I appreciate the unwavering good gesture which was displayed by the church leadership in providing us with a space to render services at their facility. Your understanding did not go unnoticed and on behalf of the police, I say thank you. We will definitely need help not only at Witbank but in other parts of the province where we have police stations because police are also not immune from this dangerous virus,” said Zuma.

He also thanked the community for their patience and the media for their relentless efforts to inform the public.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.