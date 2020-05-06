General 6.5.2020 10:49 am

De Lille tells officials responsible for repatriation blunder to pay out of their own pockets

Citizen Reporter
De Lille tells officials responsible for repatriation blunder to pay out of their own pockets

Patricia De Lille. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

The minister has also complained of poor communication between the parties involved in providing the repatriated South Africans quarantine accommodation.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia De Lille is still fuming over the inept process of moving 200 South Africans repatriated from the United States to the wrong quarantine accommodation sites.

De Lille has made it clear that officials responsible will have to foot the bill themselves for the costly mistake.

De Lille said on Tuesday that she was only made aware of the process seven hours before the group’s arrival at OR Tambo International when they needed at least 72 hours to find them quarantine accommodation.

EWN has reported that the first group arrived on Sunday, they complained of inhumane conditions as they were left without water and food for 15 hours. The second group which arrived on Monday experienced similar problems and was left stranded for hours at the airport.

The department is investigating the incident, with at least two officials under investigation, there seems to have been poor communication with the parties involved.

“There is no signed agreement between the department of public works and Eskom… we have to interact with the hotels. The hotel confirmed that only 38 people arrived.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Repatriated South Africans stranded for hours at airport is not our fault – De Lille 5.5.2020
Auditor-general to investigate Beitbridge fence – De Lille 4.5.2020
De Lille urges auditor-general to investigate SA-Zim border fence procurement process 20.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News While no one was looking, a miner pulled off a major gold find

Covid-19 Father, daughter give stranded South Africans a helping hand

General Cold winter months ‘may strain power grid’

Education Basic education to present schools reopening plan to NCCC on 18 May

News Update Kulula.com unable to operate, implements business rescue plan


today in print

Read Today's edition