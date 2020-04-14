DA calls for help for KZN farmers affected by biosecurity disasters

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has requested KwaZulu-Natal’s Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi to request extended assistance to farmers still suffering from the effects of the recent Foot and Mouth and Anthrax outbreaks in the province.
The party said while it appreciated the R1.2 billion set aside for emerging KZN farmers, it was also appealing to the MEC to consider commercial farmers who have had to endure repeated restrictions, losses and complications due to a series of biosecurity threats.
“The DA is extremely concerned that the compounding effects of biosecurity-related disasters have not been considered by the DARD in its relief efforts. Compounding the issue is the MEC’s ongoing lack of response to this and other serious issues raised by the DA, along with the absence of the provincial portfolio during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Agriculture is the bedrock of our rural areas in KwaZulu-Natal. Many jobs and lives depend on the success of the sector. The MEC has the power to reprioritise budgets to assist in the recovery of the sector and to help build resilience. By doing this, she will also further protect food security and safeguard the livelihood of thousands of people,” said the party in a statement.
