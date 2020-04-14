General 14.4.2020 12:28 pm

DA calls for help for KZN farmers affected by biosecurity disasters

Citizen reporter
DA calls for help for KZN farmers affected by biosecurity disasters

FILE IMAGE. Cattle stand in their overnight kraal early in the morning in Buhera on January 29, 2020. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

‘Agriculture is the bedrock of our rural areas in KwaZulu-Natal. Many jobs and lives depend on the success of the sector,’ says the party.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has requested KwaZulu-Natal’s Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi to request extended assistance to farmers still suffering from the effects of the recent Foot and Mouth and Anthrax outbreaks in the province.

The party said while it appreciated the R1.2 billion set aside for emerging KZN farmers, it was also appealing to the MEC to consider commercial farmers who have had to endure repeated restrictions, losses and complications due to a series of biosecurity threats.

“The DA is extremely concerned that the compounding effects of biosecurity-related disasters have not been considered by the DARD in its relief efforts. Compounding the issue is the MEC’s ongoing lack of response to this and other serious issues raised by the DA, along with the absence of the provincial portfolio during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Agriculture is the bedrock of our rural areas in KwaZulu-Natal. Many jobs and lives depend on the success of the sector. The MEC has the power to reprioritise budgets to assist in the recovery of the sector and to help build resilience. By doing this, she will also further protect food security and safeguard the livelihood of thousands of people,” said the party in a statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SA bans livestock imports from Lesotho after anthrax outbreak 31.5.2019
Anthrax outbreak in Lesotho a threat to the Free State – DA 30.5.2019
No new foot-and-mouth cases detected in 10 weeks 18.4.2019



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Seven cops arrested in ‘booze shop break-in’ amid alcohol prohibition

Africa China is Africa’s top creditor, but will it lead debt relief?

Covid-19 SA’s poor air quality puts citizens at greater risk during Covid-19

Covid-19 Ramaphosa says increased theft, sabotage and vandalism can’t go unpunished

Covid-19 WATCH: Man tells Joburg mayor in roadblock that he’s off to see the mayor


today in print

Read Today's edition