Train fire in Eerste River to likely disrupt Cape Town commute

Cape Town commuters can expect disruptions after a train caught fire at Eerste River station in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, fire crews were on the scene on Friday morning.

“The swift response of fire crews from Mfuleni, Kuils River and Belhar fire stations ensured that a fire at Eerste River railway station was contained to a single carriage,” Carelse said.

“The City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of the fire at the station at about 4.50am [on Friday] morning.

“When crews arrived on the scene, there were no passengers on board the train and the blaze was extinguished by 5.55am.”

The City’s transport portfolio committee chairperson, Angus McKenzie, told IOL that railway services will once again be disrupted.

McKenzie reportedly said he could not say whether it was arson.

This is a developing story.

