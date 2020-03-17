General 17.3.2020 08:36 am

FAKE NEWS | Western Cape cops deny closing police stations because of coronavirus

News24 Wire
FAKE NEWS | Western Cape cops deny closing police stations because of coronavirus

Image: iStock.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said reports on social media to that effect were ‘fake news’.

Western Cape police on Tuesday denied that its police stations in Cape Town would close as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said reports on social media to that effect were “fake news”.

The police stations mentioned include, among others, Delft, Mfuleni, Kuils River and Khayelitsha. The fake posts advised police officials to stay away from work until after the Easter weekend.

“The management of the SAPS in [the] province views the social media posts as mischievous, meant to sow unnecessary panic and confusion,” Potelwa said.

“All 151 police stations within the Western Cape remain operational serving the various communities of the province.

“Any SAPS communication pertaining to operations at police stations is disseminated through official SAPS mediums and platforms.

“Police officials are urged to continue creating safety and security among communities,” Potelwa added.

“Social media users are henceforth warned against posting untruths and advised to verify information before disseminating.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tom Hanks released from hospital after virus quarantine 17.3.2020
Covid-19 has bought Ramaphosa some time against his RET enemies 17.3.2020
Commuters fear infection in overcrowded taxis, buses and trains 17.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation How the Lottery funded an R8.5 million Facebook page

Business Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market

Education School closures from Wednesday due to Covid-19: Everything you need to know

Government ‘This too shall pass,’ writes Ramaphosa in wake of declaring Covid-19 state of disaster

Education Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes


today in print

Read Today's edition