 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
General 11.3.2020 06:10 am

Covid-19 doesn’t dent our happiness… does anything?

Sonri Naidoo
PREMIUM!
Covid-19 doesn’t dent our happiness… does anything?

One of the #coronaviruschallenge pics which was posted on social media.

Most South Africans are concerned about catching the coronavirus, but others handle their fears by joining in on the joke memes on social media.

A research study called the happiness index, which measures the sentiment levels of South Africans on a scale from zero to 10, has found that, despite the outbreak of the coronavirus, people in the country were happy. South Africans were happier on Friday, 6 March – the first day of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country – at 6.67% compared to the average level of happiness for a Friday of 6.51%. Wellbeing economist Professor Talita Greyling from the University of Johannesburg said: “This higher-than-usual level of happiness did not taper off, even as the second and third cases were announced...
Related Stories
Hospersa pleads for training, protective clothing as Covid-19 spreads 12.3.2020
Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19 12.3.2020
Bolsonaro aide who met Trump tests positive for Covid-19 12.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.