Mzwandile Masina moans too few whites come to welcome Zozibini Tunzi home

In giving a brief welcome to Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and the crowds gathered at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said he was disappointed at the turnout of white faces in the audience.

A stage had been set up in the arrivals area, with Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier tearfully welcoming Tunzi home for the first time since her triumph last year.

Masina congratulated Tunzi on her achievement and thanked the people who had come out to welcome her. He then said that he could not help but compare it to the return of the World Cup-winning Springboks last year, and note that there were far fewer white people this time around.

He both encouraged and admonished white South Africans to do more to express national unity.

#ZoziComeshome She's home. Our first glimpse of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. pic.twitter.com/kjkzz8V74h — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) February 8, 2020

According to Rasta this is Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. #ZoziComeshome #ZozibiniTunzi pic.twitter.com/pinLnNL203 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 8, 2020

Brother @mzwandileMasina did not miss an opportunity to call out whites????, for being selective in their fake "patriotism". #ZoziComeshome — Cash (@Phasha_M_) February 8, 2020

PICS: #ZoziComesHome

Joy at OR Tambo as thousands await for the arrival of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. https://t.co/ebGD9zowZ9 pic.twitter.com/LR5xcSvpST — Daily Sun (@dailysunsa) February 8, 2020

When she spoke to the crowds, a tearful Tunzi expressed her gratitude for all the support she had received and that people had come out despite the terrible Johannesburg weather.

She said she’d never believed that a “skinny girl from Tsolo” could ever have won Miss Universe, but that her victory was an encouragement for people “who look like me”.

Tunzi will be on a weeklong visit to various cities, including street parades, a visit to her hometown in the Eastern Cape, and attending President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation (Sona) address as a personal guest.

She will next be headed to her birthplace, Tsolo, to receive an official welcome at Mthatha airport and arrive at her village on Saturday afternoon on a float in the colours of the SA flag.

She will unveil a mural created in her honour on Sunday. On Monday she will visit her primary school, Canaan Academy, in Dutywa.

On Thursday a parade in an open-topped bus will move through Johannesburg’s streets. On Friday, Tunzi will be in Cape Town following her attendance at Sona the previous night. There will be a street parade. (Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

