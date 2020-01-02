WATCH: Melville’s 7th Street turns into vigil for shooting victims

A candlelight vigil for the victims of a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting in trendy Melville’s 7th Street has been held since 7pm on Thursday, with a large crowd of residents and mourners gathered to mourn the dead and injured.

The tragedy unfolded at about 1am on January 1 when a black BMW SUV cruised past Poppy’s restaurant and one or more gunmen sprayed patrons celebrating outside with bullets. Two women died at the scene and six wounded revellers were taken to hospital, two of them in critical condition.

Two blocks around the restaurant were blocked off on Thursday night for the event, which was also attended by Johannesburg MMC for community development Margaret Arnolds.

As a city we strongly condemn the senseless killings on New Years eve in Melville. Tonight we are here to show our support towards the families and staff of Poppy’s Restaurant. @LoyisoJantjies @AsktheChiefJMPD @MolweleNonceba @GeoffMakhubo @DereleenJames @Abramjee pic.twitter.com/56y0GXT3em — MMC Margaret Arnolds (@ArnoldsMmc) January 2, 2020

According to eyewitness on the night, two groups of people were involved in an altercation shortly before the shooting.

It is rumoured that one or more of the parties involved vowed to return and left the premises. Just after this, the SUV drove by slowly and shots were fired.

The vigil seeks to “remember the victims, unite as a community and send a message to all criminals that we as a community stand together against senseless violence like this”, event organisers said.

Poppy’s has been closed until further notice to allow investigations to continue.

