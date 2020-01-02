General 2.1.2020 08:52 pm

WATCH: Melville’s 7th Street turns into vigil for shooting victims

Citizen reporter
Screengrab of video of people lighting candles outside Poppy's restaurant in Seventh Street, Melville, where two patrons were killed in a New Year's Day drive-by shooting.

The community of Melville came together on Thursday night for a moving vigil in honour of the victims of a drive-by shooting which killed two people.

A candlelight vigil for the victims of a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting in trendy Melville’s 7th Street has been held since 7pm on Thursday, with a large crowd of residents and mourners gathered to mourn the dead and injured.

The tragedy unfolded at about 1am on January 1 when a black  BMW SUV cruised past Poppy’s restaurant and one or more gunmen sprayed patrons celebrating outside with bullets. Two women died at the scene and six wounded revellers were taken to hospital, two of them in critical condition.

Two blocks around the restaurant were blocked off on Thursday night for the event, which was also attended by Johannesburg MMC for community development Margaret Arnolds.

According to eyewitness on the night, two groups of people were involved in an altercation shortly before the shooting.

ALSO READ: ‘They died right next to me’

It is rumoured that one or more of the parties involved vowed to return and left the premises. Just after this, the SUV drove by slowly and shots were fired.

A mourner in front of Poppy’s in 7th Street, Melville during a candlelight vigil held for the victims of the New Year’s Day drive-by shooting, 2 January 2020. Picture: Elaine Kramers

The vigil seeks to “remember the victims, unite as a community and send a message to all criminals that we as a community stand together against senseless violence like this”, event organisers said.

Security guards pay their last respects outside Poppy’s in 7th Street, Melville during a candlelight vigil held for the victims of the New Year’s Day drive-by shooting, 2 January 2020. Picture: Elaine Kramers

Poppy’s has been closed until further notice to allow investigations to continue.

