Kanya Cekeshe released from prison

#FeesMustFall student activist Kanya Cekeshe has been released from prison. This comes after the release of AbaThembu King, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, on Monday.

Cekeshe was serving an eight-year sentence at Leeuwkop prison in Johannesburg where he had been since 2017.

He was convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property for trying to set a police van alight during protests in 2016.

In a statement on Reconciliation Day, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had decided to grant a special remission of sentence to specific categories of sentenced offenders, probationers and parolees.

He said this was to be part of celebrating 25 years of democracy, and was in line with established international practice and the Constitution.

“Remissions of sentences are always carefully considered, taking into account interests of the public and the administration of justice. We recognise that incarceration has followed a judicial process and that sentences have been duly imposed after conviction.

“There have been previous remissions of this nature granted to coincide with important national days.

“The process will be done in various phases, starting with special categories, including women, children, the elderly, youth and inmates with disabilities.

“It must be emphasised that this remission excludes those sentenced for violent, aggressive and sexual offences, as well as people declared dangerous criminals in terms of section 286A of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977,” said the president.

